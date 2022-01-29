Decisive goals, kicks, injuries: how Marinho arrives at Flamengo | Flamengo

New Flamengo reinforcement, Marinho arrives to dispute position in the competitive attack of the most lethal team in the country in recent years. The striker, who plays more on the right side, has had outstanding spells in the last five seasons and the ge prepared an X-ray to analyze the striker’s performance until he was announced as Flamengo’s first reinforcement for 2022.

Since 2016, Marinho has played for four different clubs: Vitória, Changchun Yatai (China), Grêmio and Santos. In all, he played 206 games for the teams and started 171 times. With the exception of Grêmio, Marinho was a starter for the teams he played in the last five years. For Flamengo, the dispute will be fierce and commentator Junior, from Globo, believes that the striker will be the 12th starter.

In the last five seasons, the forward has accumulated 16,305 minutes on the field – an average of 79 minutes per game. With 70 goals and 33 assists, Marinho scored a goal or gave a pass to his teammate every 158 minutes on the field.

When analyzing the goals, the owner of the “random mini-missile” uses almost only his left leg to keep the ball at the bottom of the string: 62 of the 70 goals in the period were like this (88.6%). Another four went from the head and from the left.

An important feature is the striker’s decisive goals. The Stat Spy considers a decisive goal to be a goal that changes the status of the game at the moment. That is, when the team is drawing or losing by a goal difference. Of Marinho’s 70 goals in the last five seasons, 47 were decisive – 67%.

In addition to the decisive goals, Marinho has always stood out for being a player who finishes a lot on goal in matches. Considering the last five editions of the Brasileiro, only Gustavo Scarpa accumulates more submissions than Marinho among all the athletes. The Palmeiras midfielder finished 424 times against 387 shots by the new Flamengo reinforcement.

However, Marinho spent a season and a half in China. Scarpa had 424 shots in 199 Brasileirão games for Fluminense and Palmeiras – an average of 2.13. Marinho, on the other hand, attempted the goal 387 times in 123 games for Vitória, Grêmio and Santos. In other words, Marinho’s average of 3.15 shots per game is higher. On average, the striker was the one who most finished the goal in the sum of the last five editions of the Brazilian Championship.

Despite kicking a lot, the aim is not always accurate. Of the 387 shots, only 44 turned into a goal – one goal every 8.8 attempts. In the 2021 Brasileirão, Marinho was the 3rd most inefficient player in the competition. Based on xG*, Marinho’s 84 shots were expected to turn between eight and nine goals, but he scored six.

* Goal expectation (xG) is a consolidated indicator in international football that considers characteristics of each shot, such as distance and angle in relation to the posts. The more centralized and closer to the posts, the greater the chance of a shot going into the goal. A player is considered ineffective if he has scored fewer goals than his shots are expected to score.

Victory: decisive against relegation

At the Bahia club, the striker shone on the national scene for the first time. It was at Vitória that the striker gained the spotlight. Marinho was the main name of the team and a key player in taking Vitória out of the relegation zone and avoided the fall of Leão in 2016.

Starting in all 43 games he played that season, the striker scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists. One goal participation every 126 minutes. In the final stretch of the Brasileirão, the forward started to score goals. He scored consecutively in the last six rounds. Considering the last nine rounds, Marinho scored eight goals and provided six assists. One of them was that goal below against Coritiba.

At Vitória, Marinho was still the top scorer of the 2016 Copa do Brasil, even with the club having been eliminated in the third phase to Cruzeiro.

China and Gremio: passages deleted

After the magical year for Vitória, Marinho was sold to Changchun Yatai for around 17 million reais at the time. He arrived in Chinese football on a high, but ended up not having as many opportunities. There were 22 games and only three goals and three assists. The video below shows some of the attacker’s performance for Changchun Yatai.

For Grêmio, Marinho was unable to resume the good football he had when he left Brazilian football. The striker played just 28 games for Immortal, 18 of which came off the bench. He scored five goals and provided three assists. There were more cards (9 yellow cards) than participation in goals, for example.

Santos: resumption of prominence, King of America and injuries

With the Santos shirt, Marinho returned to the path of protagonism at the club. Especially in 2020 when he was elected the King of America – best player on the continent in the traditional election of the Uruguayan newspaper “El País”. In two and a half seasons for Peixe, the striker totaled 9,251 minutes in 113 games for the Vila Belmiro team.

Since arriving at the club, Marinho has established himself as the top scorer for Santos. No one has scored more goals than him since 2019. There were 41 goals. And he also had 17 assists. Despite the large number of games, Marinho ended up living with injuries, especially in 2021, which disrupted the player’s sequence at the club.

In all, there were nine medical problems at Santos, most of them due to muscle issues in the thigh. The injury that took him the longest time out was a fractured left foot in early 2020, with 54 days out. However, it was last year that injuries followed. He was out of a total of 16 games for clinical reasons.