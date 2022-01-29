Defense is silly, Santos loses to Botafogo-SP in Vila Belmiro and continues without winning in Paulistão

After draw goalless with Internacionalin Limeira, at the premiere in Paulista championship, The saints received Botafogo-SP this Saturday, in Vila Belmiro, in search of the first victory. It failed and left Vila defeated by 1 to 0.

The goal of the game was scored at the beginning of the second half, in a collective failure of the Santos defense, which did not pay attention to a quick charge from the side of the interior team.

Santos now faces two straight away matches in a row. The first of them will be a classic, scheduled for Wednesday, February 2nd, against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena. Next, the challenge will be against Guarani, on Sunday, in Campinas, on Sunday (6).

The game

Santos started the match on top of Botafogo, pushed by the crowd and in the rhythm of Ângelo, who inherited Marinho’s shirt 11, received Neymar’s blessing and showed he was willing to honor the mantle that so many stars have already worn.

Ângelo was Santos’ main striker in the first half and, in his play, Zanocelo just missed a header, who went up, but did not reach Menino da Vila’s close cross.

The first two chances of the first stage, however, came from Botafogo, who ended up in the miraculous hands of goalkeeper João Paulo on two occasions. First in a kick by Jean Victor, and then in a header by Diego Guerra.

Santos responded with Lucas Braga and Camacho and, like the interior team, stopped in the hands of the opposing goalkeeper, Deivity, who made good saves and guaranteed the 0-0 until the break for the break.

2nd time

The mood for the second half was practically the same, with Botafogo trying to take advantage of Santos’ few mistakes and Peixe betting on Ângelo’s talent. But this time, the Santos mistake was fatal.

The right side of the defense dozed off after a quick hit from the side, Dudu hit hard into the area and Matheus Carvalho, with shin, beat João Paulo: 1 to 0.

Leandro Silva sent Sánchez, Bruno Oliveira and Léo Baptistão to the field, giving up the scheme with three defenders and sending Santos to the attack in the final 15 minutes.

Léo Baptistão even scored the equalizing goal, but the assistant canceled it for offside, and VAR confirmed it, declaring the first defeat of Peixe in Paulistão 2022.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 0 X 1 BOTAFOGO-SP

Date and time: January 29 at 11 am (Brasilia time)

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon (SP) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (SP)

Video referee: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Yellow cards: Marlon (Botafogo)

GOAL: Matheus Carvalho (0 – 1, at 16’/2nd)

SAINTS: John Paul; Emiliano Velázquez (Bruno Oliveira), Luiz Felipe and Eduardo Bauermann; Madson, Camacho, Zanocelo (Sánchez), Marcos Guilherme (Léo Baptistão) and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Marcos Leonardo. Coach: Leandro Silva

BOTAFOGO-SP: Deivity; Diego Guerra, Joseph and Joaquim; Marlon (Djalma), Fillipe Soutto, Emerson, Rafael Tavares (Mantuan) (Bruno Michel) and Jean Victor; Luketa (Matheus Carvalho) and Dudu (Thiago Reis). Coach: Leandro Zago