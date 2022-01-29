Demand for telemedicine from Unimed Catanduva grows 700% in less than a month

The increase is mainly due to the high transmission rate in the new wave of Covid-19

01/29/2022

Demand for the telemedicine service offered by Unimed Catanduva increased by 700% in the first week of January. The average number of visits, which was five patients per day in the first four working days of the month, jumped to 40 on the 7th.

According to the operator, the increase is mainly due to the high transmission rate seen in this new wave of Covid-19. “Add to this the growing number of cases of patients with flu-like symptoms due to other viruses present in the environment”, he adds.

Telemedicine prevents the suspected patient from going to the hospital’s Emergency Department for the consultation. When he feels the flu symptoms, he makes the appointment and waits for the doctor’s call, at home, without any risk of contamination.

According to Preventive Medicine, the department responsible for providing the service, 618 calls were made between January 7th and 25th, shortly after the intensified resumption of telemedicine.

Beneficiaries who have flu-like symptoms and suspect the disease should contact the operator through Customer Relationship and request assistance.

For face-to-face consultations, the guideline is to look for professionals registered in the cooperative’s network of providers (Medical Guide). The Emergency Room should only be sought in urgent and emergency cases.

“It is important to emphasize that preventive protocols must be maintained. Don’t crowd, wear a mask and keep the distance. Preserve your safety and that of your entire family”, he warns.

REQUEST

The opening of the protocol must be carried out with Unimed Catanduva Customer Relations, from Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm, or on Fridays, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, by telephone (17) 3531-3131 and 3531-3172.