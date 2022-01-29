Doctor attacked by couple after asking for exam to give a certificate had head trauma and is shaken, says husband | Goiás

The husband of the doctor who was attacked by a couple after asking for an exam to give a certificate said that the professional is very shaken physically and emotionally after the case, which took place in a health unit in Novo Gama. Gabriel Lacerda, who is also a doctor, said Sabrina de Oliveira Lacerda, 28, had head injuries.

“My wife was left with a traumatic brain injury, still classified as mild. She had an injury in the temporal region and she was in a lot of muscle pain, she needed to be medicated,” Gabriel said.

“She remains in a lot of pain, very shaken, both physically and emotionally, by the situation,” he added.

VIDEO: Couple is suspected of assaulting doctor with punches in the face after she asked for an exam to give a certificate

The names of the suspects were not released by police. Therefore, g1 did not locate their defense to comment on the case until the last update of this report.

The assault took place on Thursday (27). According to the husband of the battered doctor, a patient said she had Covid-19 and wanted a medical certificate. Sabrina then said she would ask for a test just to confirm the situation and would do it.

“Dissatisfied with not receiving the certificate, the patient grabbed the doctor by the hair, threw her on the floor and started hitting her head against the wall and floor, in addition to throwing punches”, said the husband.

Gabriel was in the unit at the time of the assault and went to try to separate the two. The patient’s husband would then have entered the middle and beat both the doctor and Gabriel.

Unit officials helped break up the fight. The suspects of the aggression were taken to the police station, signed a Detailed Term of Occurrence and were released.

After the aggression, the doctor was attended, medicated and recovers at home. What remains after that is the feeling of indignation.

“Over the two years that she has worked there, she has never had anything of the kind and you will only get positive comments from the population about the care”, said doctor Gabriel.

The city government released a statement of repudiation against the aggression and said it is taking the necessary legal measures. “We strongly repudiate the aggressions suffered by our employees, committed to the work of saving lives, and we sympathize with the teams and family”, highlights the note.

