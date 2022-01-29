Doctor attacked by couple in the surroundings of DF had head trauma

Goiania – Doctor Sabrina Ribeiro de Oliveira Lacerda, victim of physical aggression by a couple inside a health unit in Novo Gama (GO), in the surroundings of the Federal District, had a head injury.

The professional was assaulted, on Thursday (27/1), after refusing to give a medical certificate of Covid-19, without being presented by the couple, who are from Santa Maria (DF), the exam indicating a positive result for the disease.

She suffered injuries to the temporal region of the head and had to be taken to a hospital, where a mild traumatic brain injury was found. The doctor was able to return home, where she remains resting and under observation, as she still feels muscle pain.

Sabrina was attending the Covid-19 Reference Center in Novo Gama, located in the Mont Serrat neighborhood, when the couple arrived asking her to sign a certificate.

Assaulted on the head

The woman reported that she had taken the quick test at a pharmacy in the DF and that the result had been positive. The doctor asked her to show a copy of the exam, but the patient said she had lost the supporting document.

Without the test in hand, Sabrina said she wouldn’t be able to get the certificate. The doctor asked the woman to undergo a new examination at the health unit to substantiate the document, but the patient got excited and attacked her, pulling her by the hair and throwing her on the floor.

The husband was also involved in the aggressions and, according to witnesses, he also attacked other professionals at the Health Center. Everything was recorded in images recorded by people who were at the place.

Look:

The woman reportedly slammed Sabrina’s head against the wall and floor. She also punched the doctor. Local officials had to intervene to contain the aggression and paralyze the couple’s action.

couple was released

Police did not release the names of the man and woman. They were arrested and taken to a police station by men from the Novo Gama Municipal Guard, but later released after signing the Circumstantiated Term of Occurrence (TCO).

The Municipality of Novo Gama released a note of repudiation on social media. Sabrina has worked at the place for over two years and had never faced anything like this.