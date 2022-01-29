Doctor is assaulted by couple after asking for exam to certify covid

A doctor was attacked inside a hospital in Novo Gama (GO), after asking a couple to take a quick test against covid-19. The suspects of assaulting the health professional with hair pulling and punching her face would have acted because of a certificate. The case took place on Thursday night (27) and the suspects were taken to the police station by the Municipal Civil Guard.

In a video that captured the moment of the aggressions, it shows a man, wearing a football shirt, hitting the doctor identified as Sabrina Ribeiro, who fell to the ground.

A couple from the DF were charged yesterday after assaulting a doctor at the Covid-19 Reference Center in Novo Gama (GO). They arrived at the scene asking for a medical certificate from Covid, but they did not present the exam with a positive result for the disease and would have refused to take a quick test. pic.twitter.com/OfjjtwYmva — 98FM Natal (@98FMNatal) January 28, 2022

Gabriel Lacerda, the unit’s doctor and Sabrina’s husband, tried to separate the aggressor from the victim. The attacks began after the woman, who was suspected of having covid, became nervous when the doctor asked for tests that could prove the disease, according to information from TV Globo.

In an interview with STB Brasília, doctor Paulo Felipe who witnessed the case and detailed how it all happened. According to him, the doctor’s husband was also attacked while trying to break up the fight.

“What happened yesterday was a despicable and cowardly act against medical professionals, but not only against all health professionals at the unit and those who provide care on the front line. When we have an aggression like this, it hurts a lot our feelings”.

Also according to Paulo Felipe, the couple arrived at the unit in the afternoon. The patient said that she had covid-19 and that she would have taken a pharmacy test. When asking for the results, the patient claimed to have missed the exams and the doctor asked for a new test, but the woman refused and became aggressive.

Because of the assaults, it is suspected that Sabrina has suffered a head trauma.

The Municipality of Novo Gama expressed itself about the case on social media, through a note of repudiation. The municipal management detailed that the case is being investigated by the police after “due judicial measures”.

“Our professionals deserve nothing less than respect, a right guaranteed by the Constitution, for all professionals and citizens, according to the Laws that typify the following crimes: Threat – Art. 147; Illegal embarrassment, Art. 146; and Bodily injury – Art. 129” . The city hall also cited the crime of contempt, in article 331.

THE UOL tried to contact Sabrina’s husband, Gabriel Lacerda, and the Civil Police, but we still haven’t heard back.