During the party, Jessi asks to be friends with Eliezer

Yesterday the Festa Boteco was talked about on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). There was a concert by the singer Ferrugem, DR, there was a kiss, new couples, ‘toco’ and an unexpected friendship. Jessilane stopped the party to talk to Eliezer and say that she wanted them to be friends. Check out their chat:
Eli: “Nothing bothers me about you. I wanted to tell you that”,
Jessi: “Nothing bothers me either. I wanted to be your friend. I see people talking well about you, Rodrigo, Vini and others and I was like: ‘I want to be his friend too, guys’. I ended up avoiding you because I thought you avoided me”,
Eli: “Never”,
Jessi: “Misunderstanding!”
Eli: “I really wanted to talk to you about it. It’s something that bothered me. I tried and couldn’t. Glad we talked.”
The two hug and Jessi tells them that she wants them to have fun together on “Big Brother Brasil”
Jessi: “You can count on me because I want to talk, I want to be your friend, I want to hear your stories and laugh with you”.
After Luciano’s elimination, who is the favorite participant of the ‘BBB 22’?
3.31%
5.50%
0.87%
11.17%
1.61%
2.65%
7.86%
0.90%
1.47%
8.48%
0.95%
1.37%
5.58%
2.33%
1.50%
8.89%
12.27%
6.24%
17.06%
Total of 16240 wishes
The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program