During the party, Jessi asks to be friends with Eliezer

Yesterday the Festa Boteco was talked about on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). There was a concert by the singer Ferrugem, DR, there was a kiss, new couples, ‘toco’ and an unexpected friendship. Jessilane stopped the party to talk to Eliezer and say that she wanted them to be friends. Check out their chat:

Eli: “Nothing bothers me about you. I wanted to tell you that”,

Jessi: “Nothing bothers me either. I wanted to be your friend. I see people talking well about you, Rodrigo, Vini and others and I was like: ‘I want to be his friend too, guys’. I ended up avoiding you because I thought you avoided me”,

Eli: “Never”,

Jessi: “Misunderstanding!”

Eli: “I really wanted to talk to you about it. It’s something that bothered me. I tried and couldn’t. Glad we talked.”

The two hug and Jessi tells them that she wants them to have fun together on “Big Brother Brasil”

Jessi: “You can count on me because I want to talk, I want to be your friend, I want to hear your stories and laugh with you”.

