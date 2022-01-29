Ecuador vs Brazil: Conmebol releases audios of VAR decisions in a tie for the qualifiers | qualifiers – south america

One day after the tie between Ecuador and Brazil, for the World Cup qualifiers, Conmebol released the audios that show the performance of the video referee in five moves of the match. In four of the plays, referee Wilmar Rodán had to go to the monitor and changed his initial decision.

In all, there were about 25 minutes of stoppage, always with a lot of discussion and confusion with the players. Reactions to the decisions were opposite: Ecuador severely criticized Roldán, while Brazil praised the referee’s stance.

+ Referee steals the show in Ecuador vs Brazil with two sending-offs for Alisson and 111 minutes of play

+ Alfaro says judges took Ecuador’s “historic winning chances”; Brazil applauds: “VAR gave lessons”

1 of 1 Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán consults the VAR monitor in Ecuador vs Brazil — Photo: Rodrigo Buendia/EFE Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán consults the VAR monitor in Ecuador vs Brazil — Photo: Rodrigo Buendia/EFE

10 minutes of the first half

The expulsion of the Ecuador goalkeeper for a strong tackle on Matheus Cunha was only confirmed after Roldán was alerted by VAR. First, the video referee confirmed that the pitch had taken place outside the box. Then he recommended that the referee go to the monitor.

VAR: It’s out and there’s a possible red card. Does not touch the ball, I have a potential called a red card per point of contact.

Roldán: We’re going with a direct free kick and a red card for the goalkeeper for serious blunt play.

Alisson’s first dismissal overturned

25 minutes of the first half

A dispute between Alisson and an Ecuador striker, which resulted in the Brazilian goalkeeper hitting the rival’s head, was reviewed by VAR. The curious thing is that the audios show that one of Roldán’s assistants was the one who opined that it should be a red card.

The VAR reviews the play from several angles and comes to the conclusion that Alisson hit the ball first and that the resulting collision was accidental. Roldán goes to the monitor, but seems undecided and asks the video referee’s opinion.

Read an excerpt from the dialogue:

Roldán: How do you see? Give me your opinion.

How do you see? Give me your opinion. VAR: The goalkeeper first throws the ball and then has his foot there. There’s nowhere else to put your foot. The attacker comes, obviously. It’s a normal game situation, because the goalkeeper has nowhere to put his foot and goes for the ball.

The goalkeeper first throws the ball and then has his foot there. There’s nowhere else to put your foot. The attacker comes, obviously. It’s a normal game situation, because the goalkeeper has nowhere to put his foot and goes for the ball. Roldán: By understanding football, the player had no other option where to put his foot.

By understanding football, the player had no other option where to put his foot. VAR: Exactly.

Exactly. Roldán: Let’s go boldly. Direct free kick and recklessness.

Let’s go boldly. Direct free kick and recklessness. VAR: I agree with you, Roland.

3 minutes of the second half

The only decision reviewed by VAR confirmed by what was signaled on the field. The assistant pointed out that the ball went out of bounds in a cross by a player from Ecuador. The VAR reviewed the bid with the cameras and ratified the decision.

Ecuador canceled penalty

7 minutes of the second half

Roldán scored a penalty in a ball dispute in the area between Estupiñán and Raphinha. There is indecision in the video room, and VAR recommends that Roldán review the bid to reinterpret the bid. The referee comes to the conclusion that Raphinha put his foot first in the dispute and that the Ecuadorian exaggerated in the contact.

Alisson’s second dismissal overturned

48 minutes of the second half