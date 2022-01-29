EDP, Renner, Telefônica, CPFL and Natura lead B3’s sustainable index

B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, released this Friday, 28, its ISE ranking, a sustainability index of listed companies. The list is valid for the years 2021 and 2022, with the holding of the electricity sector EDP Brasil in the lead – it was the only company with a score above 90 on a scale that goes up to 100 points.

+ After ‘perfect storm’, CVC bets on digitalization and services

Soon after, are retailer Lojas Renner, operator Telefônica Brasil, CPFL Energia and cosmetics company Natura & Co. – all with scores above 80. In the next five positions appear the companies Klabin (paper and cellulose), Itaú Unibanco , Ambipar (environmental services), Suzano (pulp and paper) and Engie Brasil, energy (see complete list on the side).

Last year, the Exchange announced new rules for the ranking, within a trend of increasing pressure from investors for companies to adopt ESG shares (an acronym for environmental, social and governance criteria) in their daily lives. .

The score defined by B3 takes into account company characteristics such as human capital, corporate governance, business and innovation model, social capital, environment and CDP (carbon emissions transparency program).

In the top 10, the weakest indicator was human capital. This item, which takes into account labor practices, had an overall score of 68.74 points. The best performance was registered in the environmental criterion, with 96.57 points.

According to B3, the companies presented documents to support the questionnaires. However, no audit was performed on the information submitted. In addition to the score itself, a qualitative assessment of the answers also helps to compose the note, according to the Exchange.

Forward

In the national market for over 20 years, EDP Brasil is part of the European group Energias de Portugal. The company has made a public commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 85% by 2032 compared to 2017.

“Today, there are investors who demand good ESG practices. What was once a detail has become something desirable and is now a priority. That’s why we took practical steps,” the president of EDP in Brazil, João Marques da Cruz, told Estadão.

In the B3 ranking, in terms of human capital, EDP had its worst score of 33.33 in the item called “reduction of inequalities”. To improve this indicator, the company aims to secure at least 20% of women in leadership positions by the end of this year, as well as to fill half of the new job vacancies with people from groups that are currently underrepresented.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

