EDP, Renner, Telefônica, CPFL and Natura lead the B3 sustainability ranking in 2021 – Economy

THE B3 released this Friday, 28th, its ranking of the ISE B3 2021/22, the Stock Exchange’s sustainability index, with the holding company in the electricity sector EDP ​​Brazil in the leadership among the participants, with a score of 90.25. then come Renner stores, Telefonica Brazil, CPFL Energia and Natura&Cowith scores of 85.13, 84.09, 81.99, and 80.99, respectively.

The score takes into account company characteristics such as human capital, corporate governance, business and innovation model, social capital, environment and CDP (carbon emissions transparency program), a factor that considers the contribution to climate change. In the next five positions are the companies Klabin, Itaú Unibanco, Ambipar, Suzano and Engie Brasil.

The vast majority of the first placed in the ranking presented the item human capital as the weakest indicator, an item that takes into account labor practices, worker safety and health. The best performance was registered in the “environment” criterion, in which it received a score of 96.57.

According to B3, the participating companies present documents to support the questionnaires, but no type of audit is carried out in the responding companies, which are responsible for the information provided and documents sent.

The ISE B3 Score is the assessment used in the raking and selection process for the portfolio. It results from the application of the Quali Factor on the Base Score, thus representing an adjustment aimed at mitigating distortions in the quantitative assessment of companies that may not have followed the orientation of being rigorous and conservative in their responses to the questionnaire.

ranking