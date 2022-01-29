Eight points to understand the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: history, myths and fears

The peoples of Russia and Ukraine have a historical relationship that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses to claim that they should form a single nation because they have the same origin.

But the most recent stages of the conflict between the two countries are related to the dissolution of the Soviet Union (1922-1991), of which Ukraine was a part, and the rapprochement between Kiev and the West.

Most relevant issues of conflict framing:

Putin: “One People, One Nation”

“I believe that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. (…) One nation, in fact”.

The phrase was uttered by Vladimir Putin in 1999, in an interview with American director Oliver Stone, and illustrates the Russian leader’s feelings towards Ukraine.

Two years later, Putin published a lengthy essay entitled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians” in which he argued that the two peoples (and Belarusians) have the same ancestry and were separated by outside forces.

“I am confident that the true sovereignty of Ukraine is only possible in partnership with Russia. (…) Together we have always been and will be many times stronger and more successful. For we are one people,” Putin wrote.

Russian myth

This view is contested by many people inside Ukraine, but also outside: a unit created by the European Union (EU) external service to combat Moscow’s disinformation campaigns addressed this issue this week, calling it “one of the most ancient and deeply rooted myths used against Ukraine”.

“Although they have common roots (…), it is not true that the Ukrainians and Russians are a nation 800 years later. Despite long periods of foreign rule, Ukraine has a strong culture and national identity, and is a sovereign country,” said the EUvsDisinfoa project.

“The notion of a ‘all-Russian nation’ without political borders is an ideological construct that dates back to imperial times and has been used as a tool to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and national identity. Since 2014, the Russian government has cultivated this myth with renewed vigor in an attempt to rationalize and justify its military aggression against Ukraine,” he added.

From Russian Empire to Independence

After several periods of a common history between Russians and Ukrainians, Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire (1721-1917) before becoming a Soviet republic in the aftermath of World War II (1939-1945).

With the end of the Soviet Union, in 1991, it became independent and approached the West, having been considered as the ex-Soviet republic with the most chances of achieving European integration.

Several analysts have said that Putin, and many Russians, do not accept this “separation” and the Associated Press (AP) news agency recently wrote that, since coming to power in 2000, the Russian leader “has been working steadily and systematically to reverse what considers it to be the humiliating dissolution of the Soviet Union 30 years ago.”

An article on Politico said today that “2022, the centenary of the founding of the Soviet Union, would be the perfect time for [Putin] advance against Ukraine”.

European integration?

In 2008, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) agreed that Ukraine and Georgia could become members of the Alliance.

In the same year, with José Manuel Durão Barroso presiding over the European Commission (2004-2014), the European Union (EU) and Ukraine began talks to sign an association agreement.

In the communiqué on the initiative, the two sides proclaimed that “Ukraine’s future lies in Europe”.

Euromaidan, Crimea and Donbass

But on 21 November 2013, a week before the agreement was signed at the Vilnius European Council, then pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovytch suspended the process and announced that Ukraine would join the Eurasian Customs Union (the magazine The Economist wrote at the time that Ukraine had never been so close to “crossing the border between Russia and the West”).

The decision sparked a wave of protests known as “Euromaidan” – an ‘ashtag’ (tag) that includes the Ukrainian word for “square” to identify the demonstrations in Kiev’s Independence Square.

Despite brutal repression, with more than a hundred dead, Yanukovych eventually fell and took refuge in Russia in February 2014.

At the same time, Russia invaded and annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. And in the region of Donbass (east) a separatist war broke out with Russian support that has already left around 14,000 dead and 1.5 million displaced, according to the UN.

In view of these developments, the EU-Ukraine association agreement was only concluded in June 2014, and entered into force on 1 September 2017.

Schism in the Orthodox Church

On January 5, 2019, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, granted independence to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, formally separating from the Russian Orthodox Church after 332 years.

Russia accused the United States of encouraging the rupture to weaken Moscow.

NATO and EU “at the door” of 6% of Russia

Founded in 1949 by 12 countries, including Portugal, NATO expanded eastward after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined in 1999, despite protests from Russia.

Other countries of the former Soviet sphere followed, but Ukraine, Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina are still not part, despite the fact that NATO has officially recognized their candidates.

NATO now has 30 members, some of which border Russia: Norway (founding member), Poland (border with Kaliningrad, on the Baltic Sea), and Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (joined in 2004).

“Russia says that NATO is surrounding Russia. In fact, only 6% of Russia’s borders touch NATO countries”, said the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, a week ago, in a lecture in Berlin.

The EU has also joined some of the former members of the Soviet Union: Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic since 2004, Bulgaria and Romania since 2007, and Croatia since 2013.

The ‘timing’ of a crisis

Russia unleashed the crisis over Ukraine at a time when NATO is preparing to approve a new strategic concept at the Madrid summit in June this year, to replace the document approved in Lisbon in 2010.

The EU is also finalizing the discussion on the so-called “Strategic Compass”, the new security and defense policy that the European Council is expected to adopt at the March summit in Brussels.

“Europe is in danger. Before, when this was said, some laughed, but now they laugh less”, said on Tuesday, in the European Parliament, the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

A few days earlier, Antony Blinken had described the crisis even more dramatically: “It’s bigger than a conflict between two countries. It’s bigger than Russia and NATO. It is a crisis with global consequences, and requires global attention and action.”