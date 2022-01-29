Elden Ring: director guarantees that more people will be able to zero

Anyone who uses social networks must already be well saturated with the discussion “dark souls should there be an easy mode?”, but the fact is that the question reached the ears of award-winning director Hidetaka Miyazaki, also responsible for the long-awaited Elden Ring. In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, he spoke a little about the topic.

Asked directly about the impact of difficulty and accessibility on the design of his new project, he admitted that more people are likely to be able to finish this game than FromSoftware’s previous titles, although he hasn’t necessarily put in the effort to make the title as easy as some. expected:

“I feel like our approach to games is always to encourage players to overcome adversity. We don’t try to push the difficulty too hard or make something too complicated just for the sake of it. We want players to use their skills, study the game, memorize the what’s happening and learn from your mistakes.”

New interview with FROM Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki where he talks about Elden Ring and some other topics as wellhttps://t.co/qPchBKFhSJ Miyazaki also comments on the discourse surrounding game difficulty pic.twitter.com/mkdxxcK50V — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 28, 2022

“We don’t want the player to feel like they’re in the middle of something unfair and punishing, but rather that there is a real chance to win and progress! We understand that Souls-likes are often associated with high difficulty and complicated barriers to entry, but we try to do the titles so that the loop of repetition is fun in its own right. So we hope Elden Ring and your new options succeed in that regard.”

“In general, I would like newcomers to not feel pressured, and that they can tackle the game at their own pace. that newbies worry too much about the difficulty.”

