Elden Ring: Mistborn author criticizes George Martin’s choice for the game

In a Q&A episode of the Intentionally Blank podcast, writer Brandon Sanderson – known for works such as the series mistborn and the final three books of The Wheel of Time – criticized FromSoftware’s choice to enlist George Martin to collaborate on Elden Ring. Check out the video below:

It all starts when an audience member asks Sanderson how the May 2021 crossover between mistborn and Fortnite. And after a brief explanation, the author took the opportunity to vent.

“I’m going to be spiteful here. FromSoftware decides to make a fantasy game and partner with a fantasy novelist, right? And they choose someone who spends their days talking about the NFL over the person who’s played their games ever since.” King’s Field, and has it listed your titles in the top 10 consistently over the years? What are you guys thinking? If you don’t know, they talked to George and they played a game with George, and I was like, George doesn’t play video games. George doesn’t know anything. So, anyway, that’s it,” Brandon said.

It is worth remembering that Martin had already said before that “games are not his thing”, but he stressed that he enjoyed more strategic titles such as Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion. Furthermore, when talking about his work helping to create the world of Elden Ring, the author seemed quite satisfied.

Sanderson’s claims might just be a slight pain in the ass from a huge fan who would have loved to be a part of this project, but either way, we’ll have to wait until February 25th to find out the results of the collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and the novelist of the A Song of Ice and Fire.