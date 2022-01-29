Electricity bill will have green flag in February for the poorest | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Beneficiaries of the social energy tariff will have a green flag on their electricity bill in February

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced this Friday (28) that it will apply the green tariff flag in February for consumers who receive the benefit of the Electric Energy Social Tariff. With this flag, which indicates favorable conditions for energy generation, there are no tariff increases.

The green flag was also in effect in the months of December and January. For other electricity consumers, the banner in force until April will be the Water Scarcity banner, in the amount of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.

The tariff flag is an additional charged on electricity bills to offset the extra costs arising from energy generation through thermoelectric plants. The flag will be green due to the forecast of rains within the average, which favors the generation of energy by thermoelectric plants.

At the moment, the green flag is only valid for consumers with a social tariff, which is a program that grants discounts to low-income consumers enrolled in government benefits.

Established by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Scarcity Hídrica banner aims to cover the costs of generating energy by thermal plants necessary to guarantee supply during the water crisis. The Water Scarcity flag will remain in effect until April 2022.