Eliezer says that Natalia tried to kiss him out of jealousy of Lucas

Natalia pulled Eliezer into a conversation this afternoon in the bathroom of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The manicurist apologized for having tried to stay with her brother during the leader’s party, which, according to her, she did not remember having happened.

Nat stated that he heard from Pedro Scooby that she had “hit on” men of the house, such as Eliezer, during the event. She then asked Eli what he remembers about what happened.

Popcorn claimed that Natalia approached him, hugged him, but he hadn’t realized her intentions at first. It all happened after Slovenia’s kiss with Lucas.

“I was just dancing with you, I had noticed that you were interested, but I didn’t know there was a reason behind it,” she said.

I just realized that I went to get a drink, and you said, “get off the eslô”. And I said, “Eslô is just my friend. And then you said, “but this ‘disscana’ is for both of us.” Then I realized that you only wanted to be with me because you were jealous of Lucas. Eliezer

According to her brother, after refusing the kiss, Natália felt sick and went into the house, where she began to cry. The sister apologized for the attitude, which she called “childhood”.

“It’s something I wouldn’t do, and it’s something I did when I was drunk. So I thought I owed you an apology,” she said. “Because man, it was very immature, very childish, very unrelated.”

The only thing that bothered me was when the two [Eslovênia e Lucas] They caught each other, and the whole house was looking at me, looking at them. That’s when I realized, because I keep playing with Eslô like that, but it’s a joke. So when it happened, I was bothered by it. People looked as if they pitied you and me, and as if the two [Eslô e Lucas] had done something wrong. Eliezer

BBB 22: Eliezer, Vyni, Brunna and Eslô talk in the lollipop room Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

The conversation was interrupted when Slovenia entered the bathroom. Eliezer then went to the fourth lollipop, followed by the woman from Paraíba, and told everything that Natália had said to her group.

“She’s trying to reduce her number of votes”, opined the brother.

Slovenia then agreed, and said, “I want her to leave”.