Endrick’s manager, Wagner Ribeiro shoots Abel Ferreira

A great highlight of Palmeiras in the Copinha title, Endrick started to be considered by the fans and the press to join the group of the professional team of Verdão that will seek the title of the Club World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates. When asked about the possibility of taking the 15-year-old to competition, coach Abel Ferreira suggested that the player travel to Disney and preached caution with the young man’s rise.

In an interview with journalist Elia Júnior, on the Nossa Área program, on Rádio Bandeirantes, this Friday afternoon (28), Wagner Ribeiro, Endrick’s manager, countered the speech of coach Abel Ferreira and harshly criticized the commander.

– Abel is being a demagogue […] Nobody is advocating that he take the boy with the obligation to play and be champion at 15 years old. I ask him to take the boy to his professional training. He will do good to Endrick, to Palmeiras and to football – he highlighted.

With international football polls, Wagner casts Cria da Academia as a Brazilian football genius and already projects an ideal scenario of victory in the Club World Cup with Endrick scoring the winning goal.

– The best scenario is this: take Endrick to compose the cast. He does well in collective training, the coach puts him on the bench and, in the final game, against Chelsea, he comes in at 20 [minutos] of the second half and scores the winning goal. This is the dream scenario, which every Palmeirense wants, which Endrick wants. It just depends on the Palmeiras coach – he concluded.

Palmeiras can register players for the Club World Cup until February 6, the deadline imposed by FIFA. Debuting on the 8th and traveling a week before the ball rolls, Verdão will be in Abu Dhabi when the deadline expires.

