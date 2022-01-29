Epic Games offers R$50 coupon in exchange for something simple

All Epic Games Store users who register for the digital store newsletter will receive coupons worth R$50 for purchases over R$75. That is, if you buy a game for R$80, you will only pay R$30, less than half the original price. This offer is valid between the 27th of January and the 27th of February.

On Thursday (27), Epic Games revealed the store’s official numbers. In a statement posted on the site, “there are now more than 194 million PC users on the Epic Games Store, an increase of 34 million from 2020. The number of daily active users has peaked at 31.1 million and the peak concurrent users reached 13.2 million. December’s peak monthly active users reached 62 million users, an 11% increase from last year’s peak of 56 million.”

“We now have 917 titles for sale on the Epic Games Store, nearly double what we made available to customers in 2020. About $840 million was spent in the store in 2021, up 20% from 2020. Third parties accounted for 36% of all sales, with more than $300 million spent by players, a 12% increase compared to 2020.”

“We continue to distribute free games every week. Many developers and publishers collaborated with us throughout the year to distribute 89 free games, totaling a value of US$2120. More than 765 million free games have been redeemed by players, making these titles could reach a new audience. 76 free games broke their PC concurrent user records, an average of 13 times higher than previous records!” the company revealed.

For more on Epic Games Store games, check out this week’s and next week’s free games and games on sale.