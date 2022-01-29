Extreme exoplanet has more complex atmosphere than previously thought

Raju Singh 3 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Extreme exoplanet has more complex atmosphere than previously thought 0 Views

posted on 01/28/2022 16:19

These studies could change the way astronomers investigate exoplanets - (credit: BIBIANA PRINOTH)


These studies could change the way astronomers investigate exoplanets – (credit: BIBIANA PRINOTH)

One of the most extreme planets known is more complex than previously thought. Researchers from the University of Bern, the University of Geneva and the National Center for Research Competence (NCCR) analyzed the atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-189b and found that it can be layered, just like Earth. The study was published in Nature Astronomy (and you can read it in full at this link) this Thursday (27/1).

In the case of Earth, the planet has five layers, each with a function, such as the troposphere, which is where most weather phenomena occur, and the stratosphere, which contains the ozone layer that protects us from harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. .

In the case of WASP-189b, the researchers found the presence of titanium oxide, which could play a role similar to the ozone layer on Earth. In addition, the scientists detected that the presence of other gases in the planet’s atmosphere varied in relation to the researchers’ expectations, which for them may indicate that each gas is in different layers. These results could change the way astronomers investigate exoplanets.

WASP-189b is outside the solar system and located 322 light-years from Earth. He is a planet similar to Jupiter. In the analysis, scientists found that the planet is 20 times closer to its host star than Earth is to the Sun and has a daytime temperature of 3200 degrees Celsius.

Exoplanets are planets that are outside the solar system. More than 4,000 such planets are known to exist.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

iPhone Tests Change in Face Recognition to Identify Users Wearing a Mask | Technology

Apple has started testing an option for users to use facial recognition to unlock iPhone …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved