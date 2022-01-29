Extreme exoplanet has more complex atmosphere than previously thought

posted on 01/28/2022 16:19



These studies could change the way astronomers investigate exoplanets – (credit: BIBIANA PRINOTH)

One of the most extreme planets known is more complex than previously thought. Researchers from the University of Bern, the University of Geneva and the National Center for Research Competence (NCCR) analyzed the atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-189b and found that it can be layered, just like Earth. The study was published in Nature Astronomy (and you can read it in full at this link) this Thursday (27/1).

In the case of Earth, the planet has five layers, each with a function, such as the troposphere, which is where most weather phenomena occur, and the stratosphere, which contains the ozone layer that protects us from harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. .

In the case of WASP-189b, the researchers found the presence of titanium oxide, which could play a role similar to the ozone layer on Earth. In addition, the scientists detected that the presence of other gases in the planet’s atmosphere varied in relation to the researchers’ expectations, which for them may indicate that each gas is in different layers. These results could change the way astronomers investigate exoplanets.

WASP-189b is outside the solar system and located 322 light-years from Earth. He is a planet similar to Jupiter. In the analysis, scientists found that the planet is 20 times closer to its host star than Earth is to the Sun and has a daytime temperature of 3200 degrees Celsius.

Exoplanets are planets that are outside the solar system. More than 4,000 such planets are known to exist.