FAA issues specific directive for Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 MAX 8 – Image: Tomás Del Coro / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an Airworthiness Directive (AD) revising landing requirements for Boeing 737 MAX planes at airports where 5G interference with onboard instruments could occur. In recent days, the FAA has cleared about 90% of the US commercial aircraft fleet, including the Boeing 737 MAX itself, for most low-visibility approaches in 5G deployment.

This AD is intended to establish criteria for certain terminals specifically and does not apply to airport landings where the FAA has determined that aircraft radio altimeters are safe and reliable in the 5G C-Band environment. It also does not apply to airports where 5G is not deployed.

The FAA issued the AD because many systems on the 737 MAX rely on the radio altimeter and there are still airports that are undergoing batteries of testing. Some of the equipment that may be affected include the auto throttleground proximity warning, thrust reversers and traffic collision avoidance system.

The DA applies to approximately 177 aircraft in the US and 657 worldwide.

