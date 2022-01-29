Faustão’s son, João Silva, 17, and girlfriend, 33, exchange statements on the web

Having his first serious relationship, João Silva Guilherme, son of presenter Faustão, insists on showing that he is in love. The 17-year-old has been using social media to declare himself to his girlfriend, model Schynaider Moura, 33, and lives exchanging hearts with her on Instagram.

The two met at the end of last year in Saint Barth, in the Caribbean, and the romance was assumed last week, when João Guilherme posted a photo of the two in Angra dos Reis.

Faustão’s son and girlfriend exchange statements on the web Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

An international model, Schynaider has three daughters and was married to businessman Mario Bernardo Garnero, 57, brother Alvaro Garnero. She lived for ten years in New York.

Schynaider is from Piauí and became famous after winning the Elite Model Look contest in 2001, that is, when João Guilherme was not even born. At the time, she moved to São Paulo, where she began her modeling career. She also placed fourth in the world final in Nice, France, contested by girls from 59 countries.

Schynaider Moura married businessman Mario Bernardo Garnero in 2008 Photo: Lucio Trevisan-Fotomídia-Arquivo

João Silva is dating model Schynaider Moura Photo: Reproduction-Instagram Schynaider Moura is dating João Silva, son of Faustão Photo: Reproduction-Instagram