Ferrugem says it will meet the request of fans of Jade and Paulo

Ferrugem will be the attraction for tonight’s party at “BBB 22” (TV Globo) and received an unusual request on social media. Fans, who are rooting for the romance between the participants Jade Picon and Paulo André, asked the singer to send a hint to the duo.

Upon disclosing the information that he would be at the BBB today, several followers asked Ferrugem to help them with the possible couple. “Help us bring Paulo and Jade together,” said one. “Send a hint to Jade and PA,” wrote another. “Hello Ferrugem, throw a little hint for PA and Jade”, asked another one.

The singer then responded to fan requests: “Leave it to me”, he commented with a laughing emoji and another winking.

BBB 22: Ferrugem promises to send indirect to Jade and Paulo André Image: Reproduction / Instagram Rust

With a “pagoda” theme, the event will be set in a typical pub space, with themed elements such as drink crates and a foosball table.

The decoration will still have crates, refrigerator, among others. In a statement sent by the station, the singer shared which are the main hits that will play.

“I made the repertoire with great affection. There is my new song, ‘Cachorrinho’, in addition to others that I presented at ‘Ferrugem Em Casa’. And, of course, the hits that cannot be missed: ‘Pirata e Tesouro’, do Tambor’, ‘Aclimatize'”, he says.