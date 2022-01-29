Former Formula 1 Designer Creates Limited Edition R$12 Million ‘Supercar’

+



At 75 years old, Murray is still active and has developed this model (Photo: Disclosure / Gordon Murray Automotive)

Gordon Murray, who was a car designer for Formula 1 (F1) teams such as McLaren and Brabham – with which Nelson Piquet won two of his three world titles, in 1981 and 1983 – is still active and has created a “supercar” to the streets that promises “absolute perfection of direction”. The T.33 model will cost from 1.65 million pounds (about R$12 million at the current price), including taxes.

read more

Panel is minimalist and without digital screens (Photo: Disclosure / Gordon Murray Automotive)

According to the “Daily Mail”, only 100 units will be produced “bespoke” for customers and delivered from the beginning of 2024. There are only two seats in the vehicle, which has a 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 engine with 607 horsepower. , reaching 11,100 rpm, going from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds. The maximum speed is 322 km/h.

Luggage compartment holds up to 6 suitcases (Photo: Handout/Gordon Murray Automotive)

Murray says the new T.33 was designed “without compromise” inside and out to “reduce weight (1090 kg, equivalent to a Ford Fiesta Supermini), increase power, improve handling and handling, and increase engagement. and driver’s pleasure”.

All main controls are rotary and analog (Photo: Handout/Gordon Murray Automotive)

The model, manufactured at the engineer’s global headquarters in Windlesham, Surrey, UK, features a lightweight carbon fiber and aluminum chassis, and there is a choice of Xtrac’s six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Braking is aided by Brembo brake discs which, combined with the aerodynamics, allow for “incredible deceleration”, according to the brand.

Exchange can be manual or automatic (Photo: Disclosure / Gordon Murray Automotive)

The interior is minimalist. “Entering the cabin of many modern supercars is entering a world of large touchscreens and endless submenus that cause confusion and distraction. No touchscreen is found in the T.33’s cabin. As with the exterior, nothing is included unless it serves a purpose,” the company explains.

The 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 engine with 607 horsepower (Photo: Handout/Gordon Murray Automotive)

All the main controls are rotary and analogue – even the illuminated 120mm diameter tachometer – but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still included as standard. The primary and secondary controls are machined from aluminum alloy for tactile feel, and the pedals are also aluminum alloy, to “combine strength, lightness and feel”.

Vehicles only started to be delivered in early 2024 (Photo: Handout/Gordon Murray Automotive)

read more

Only 100 units will be produced in the UK (Photo: Handout/Gordon Murray Automotive)

The luggage compartments offer a combined space of 280 liters in total – enough for up to six very small suitcases, according to the publication. Customers can even choose whether they want the steering wheel on the right or on the left. “Our focus from day one of this project was to deliver absolute perfection of direction,” says Murray.