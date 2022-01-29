From electric Beetle to Compass rival: see Chinese cars that could arrive – 01/28/2022

The Great Wall revealed last Thursday (27) its bold plans for Brazil. The company will make a significant investment of R$ 10 billion to establish itself in the country. Initially, the Chinese will start their operations with imported cars by the end of this year, but the intention is to start local production by the second half of 2023.

The focus of Great Wall Brasil (or simply “GWB”) will be on pickup trucks and SUVs, all with hybrid or electric propulsion. Although it has not yet confirmed which models will be sold, the manufacturer anticipated that it will sell cars from four brands in the country.

Haval and Tank will specialize in SUVs and Poer will focus on pickup trucks. The fourth of them will be Ora, which emerges as the first national brand with 100% electric vehicles.

Next, UOL Cars talks about each of the brands and brings information already confirmed by the GWB itself.

haval

H6 is the best-selling Chinese SUV in the Asian country Image: Disclosure

The SUV brand offers a line aimed mainly at urban use. However, that doesn’t mean that Haval models can’t face trails, as GWB has promised to equip its vehicles with 4×4 traction.

Its most famous model is the H6, which has already been quoted to be sold in Brazil. In addition to being the Great Wall sales champion in markets such as Chile (where the brand has a good share), the car is the best-selling Chinese SUV in its home country.

The current generation of the H6 is bigger than the average SUVs available in our country, such as Jeep Compass and VW Taos. Well equipped and refined, it features items such as forward collision alert and autonomous emergency braking, which will also be present in all GWB vehicles produced here.

tank

Cybertank 300 is still just a style study Image: Disclosure

Tank also directs its efforts towards SUVs, but with a focus on the most sophisticated projects suitable for off-roading.

For the little that the manufacturer anticipated, the models have the ability to overcome ramps with up to 65% incline – depending, of course, on the model in question.

In China, the brand sells models such as the Tank 300, an SUV with straighter lines and style that refers to off-road icons, such as the Ford Bronco and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. At the other end of the product line there is the 800, a study of ultra-luxurious SUV whose design recalls Rolls-Royce models.

poer

Poer’s line of pickups will have hybrid engine Image: Disclosure

If Haval and Tank have their eyes on SUVs, Poer’s beach will be pickup trucks. Oswaldo Ramos, commercial director at GWB, recognized the difficulties of competing in a consolidated and peculiar segment such as medium/large pickup trucks.

“We are running clinics with farmers and potential audiences to understand what they want in a vehicle,” the executive revealed.

One way to stand out from the crowd will be by launching “disruptive” products. Behind the term so widely used today is offering a line of hybrid pickup trucks.

The technology is unprecedented within the Chinese group, which today sells gasoline-only pickup trucks. In markets such as Asia and Oceania, it is powered by a 200 hp 2.0-liter turbo engine, associated with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. This second transmission, by the way, is manufactured by ZF and is the same used in the VW Amarok.

NOW

Punk Cat caused controversy for its resemblance to the VW Beetle Image: Disclosure

In a second moment, it will be the turn of the ORA to disembark in the country. The brand promise is to be the first with a range formed entirely by electric models.

Defined as a premium niche brand, GWB’s expectation is that ORA can grow in the face of an improvement in the charging point infrastructure in Brazil.

Currently, ORA sells two models in China. The Adora is a four-door subcompact whose lines are very reminiscent of the smart forfour sold in Europe.

The second is Hao Mao, which was at the last IAA, or Munich Motor Show, with the provisional name of Cat. None of them, however, gained more fame than the Punk Cat concept, which drew attention due to its similarity to a Beetle.

Faced with the repercussion of the project, with the right to the threat of a lawsuit by Volkswagen, the Chinese designers changed some lines of the car, to the point that it even gained a new name: Ballet Cat.