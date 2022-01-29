Future AirPods Can Identify User by Ear Shape | Headphones

Apple has filed a patent application for a headset that identifies the wearer by the shape of the ear canal. It is also possible that the AirPods of the future will be able to verify the identity of the owner by analyzing their walking pattern, in addition to including already established biometrics, such as Face ID and Touch ID.

The request was filed last Friday (21) at the US Patent & Trademark Office, the official patent office of the US government. It should be noted that there is no forecast date for the release of the technology, which may even never get off the ground.

Apple patent proposes headset with biometric identification by the shape of the ear canal

The ear shape biometrics system would employ ultrasonic signals to map the ear canal relief, like a kind of sonar. “Various features of the wearer’s ear provide an echo of the ultrasonic signal that is unique to the wearer. Variations in the surface of the wearer’s ear canal can cause the ultrasonic signal to bounce off the surface and generate an echo with a signature that is associated with the wearer. “, explains the patent application.

In the case of biometric identification through walking, Apple’s idea is to use the motion sensor of the iPhone or Apple Watch to store information such as walking pace, stride, etc. These data would be compared with a reference gait, which would identify the owner of the headphones.

Patent scheme for "AirPods of the future", which will be able to identify the user by the shape of the ear

In its patent application, Apple points out that headphones are used connected to other electronics, mainly cell phones. Despite this, current accessories do not have authentication systems that guarantee that they are being used by the smartphone owner.

This feature opens a big loophole for data theft. That’s because anyone can connect a headset to their cell phone and, through voice commands, ask Siri to read their messages, for example. It should be noted that the situation applies to any voice assistant, such as Google Assistant.