Galaxy S22: almost everything about the line has been leaked; see technical sheet

On February 9, Samsung is expected to officially announce the new line of Galaxy S22 phones. However, the frequent leaks of information have already brought forward a number of product details. This Friday (28), material that is supposed to be released to the press was published on Twitter by user Dohyun Kim, containing practically everything the company has been preparing.

In addition to Galaxy S22 line details, the material released by Kim also includes information about the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet line. According to the publication, the brand will present three cell phones: the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, which should be the successor of the Galaxy Note line. In the case of tablets, the Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra models are expected.

The images say that the standard Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, while the S22+ features a 6.6-inch screen, both with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p. If the publication is correct, the two phones should differ only in the battery – being 3,700 mAh for the standard model and 4,500 mAh for the larger version. The rest of the hardware must follow the following datasheet for both:

cameras : 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS), 12 MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10 MP telephoto (f/2.4, OIS) with 3x zoom and 10 MP front (f/2.2)

Processor : Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, depending on the market

Memory: 8 GB of RAM and options with 128 or 256 GB of storage

The two phones should bring a similar look to the one already adopted in the Galaxy S21 line. It is also mentioned that they should bring support for 45W chargers, although the accessory should not be included in the box of the devices.

Galaxy S22: the new Note

Samsung has already hinted that it should replace the Galaxy Note line, a rumor that gained strength with the Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks. The publication of the press material details improvements of the new device in relation to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It is worth noting that in 2021 the company did not launch a Note line cell phone.

The new smartphone should, in fact, have a space dedicated to the S Pen smart pen. Your look, which has been previously seen in other publications, should look even more like the Galaxy Note line. The specifications of the new S22 Ultra, according to the material, are these:

Screen : 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ (3080 x 1440p), with a maximum peak brightness of 1,800 nits

cameras : 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS), 12 MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10 MP telephoto (f/2.4, OIS) with 3x zoom, a supposed second 10 MP telephoto sensor, plus from the front 40 MP (f/2.2)

Processor : Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Memory : 8 or 12 GB of RAM with options of 128, 256 and 512 GB of internal storage

Drums: 5,000 mAh

In material pages, it is possible to observe some possible new details of the device. These include the “stronger aluminum” used in the frame and the use of Gorilla Glass Victus. The IP68 certification is also mentioned, which should accompany the entire line.

In the case of the S22 Ultra, the phone should have a 100x Spatial Zoom feature, in addition to 3x and 10x optical zoom. On the S22 and S22+ models, the digital zoom should have a range of 30x, with 3x optical zoom on both. The entire line should also have 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. In terms of software, One UI 4 (Android 12) is mentioned for cell phones.

Supposedly Galaxy S22 Ultra in leaked image.

Also according to the material, the S Pen that will accompany the Galaxy S22 Ultra is 3x faster than the version used in the Note 20 Ultra, with improved latency. Other new generation features include:

Photo Remaster : should improve the quality of old photos;

object eraser : will allow you to remove objects, shadows and reflections from photos;

Pro Video : a professional video recording mode, with adjustment of focus, shutter speed, ISO and the like;

Director’s View : to shoot with multiple cameras at the same time;

night photography: to capture images of the sky with star details

