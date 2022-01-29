Garcia: In series, Neymar father repeats real life and appears more than he should – 01/29/2022

I dedicated Friday to watching the documentary “Neymar: o perfect chaos”, airing since Tuesday on Netflix. I had already read criticisms about it, especially about the athlete’s relationship with his father of the same name. I confess that I was not surprised by the fact that the manager has, unfortunately, almost the same prominence as the player during the three episodes. And that’s not the show’s producers’ fault.

Right at the beginning of episode 2, for example, the father justifies the leading role in his son’s career – who, almost a veteran, will turn 30 this February – by judging him naive. “Minute by minute, I can’t give him up, because he’s going to be corrupted by something, manipulated by something, by the innocence that he is,” said the businessman.

The statement took place in conversation with the NR Sports team – which manages the athlete’s image. In it, he also mentioned that, if all the company’s work goes down at some point, there is one person who can be considered guilty: “Only Neymar (Júnior) can ruin all this”.

And so, in almost 3 hours of work, the documentary overshadows the athlete and shows a career that is getting closer and closer to the end, still with the shadow of his father. In the first episode, I counted about 20 appearances of Neymar senior with statements recorded by the direction of the documentary. Not counting the flashbacks, the athlete appeared just as many times.

For comparison, the mother, Nadine, only appeared in 3 opportunities, which are close to 30 seconds. In the case of Neymar Sr., in the first episode alone, more than 5 minutes were dedicated to the controversial opinions of the man responsible for the career of the most important Brazilian football player of the last 12 years.

In all his appearances, he showed a lot of what we already knew: his controlling personality, with Neymar since he was a child having every step calculated and programmed by his father. A frustrated ex-player, but a shrewd and fierce businessman, who saw in his brilliant son not only the chance to make a fortune and fulfill his own dreams, but also to support his family.

“Even though football didn’t give me success and money, I realized that my son was following the same path. [do futebol]”, he said on one occasion. “I saw the opportunity to bring benefits to my family, it was our first million”, he added, on another, when analyzing Neymar’s refusal, still 14 years old, to play for Real Madrid.

In this case, the family won R$ 1 million for Neymar to continue at Santos, providing a better life for everyone.

At this point in the series, it was also possible to identify a side of Neymar Júnior already known to the public: that football was never the only priority. “I miss my friends, my school,” explained the boy who, days earlier, visited Real Madrid and was introduced to the club’s galactic stars, such as David Beckham, but refused.

Speaking of friends, it’s interesting how Neymar’s “pals” are completely ignored in the documentary. Important people in the player’s personal life and daily life since childhood, and who appeared in the background in various personal records throughout the series, were not heard at any opportunity among the interviewees.

The only moment they are shown without anonymity is at the beginning of the second episode, when Neymar introduces Joclécio, Gil Cebola and Bruninho (yes, the volleyball). But none of the three had a chance to speak. The first two, by the way, have lived in Europe with the player since forever and are an integral part of his personal staff. Nail and meat.

They and others, such as Gustavo, Chris Guedes, Vitinho and Guilherme Pitta, appear at Neymar’s house, parties, birthdays and events. They are stickers stamped on the player’s Instagram for years, considered his best friends even before the athlete made it to the Brazilian team. Even so, they were left out. Not even a word.

Another topic that draws attention in a negative way is the attempts to compare Neymar to a superhero. Mentions of Batman, in addition to a painting on the wall where shirt 10 appears half as Batman, half as the villain Joker, are forced. “He’s a possible hero,” says the father. No: Neymar is just a football player.

Meanwhile, the role of Neymar, the father, continued until the end of the documentary. With as much space as his son, or even more, to talk about his career and, especially, the player’s image, he dictated the pace of production as much as those made on the field. Perhaps, the series does not have “Junior” in the name precisely because it is not just about the athlete.

The off-field controversies are shown, but let’s face it, nothing that was not already known to the public, such as the rape accusation against Najila – to which the athlete was acquitted -, the fight with Renê Simões, the rudeness after the Olympic gold, the raids on PSG, among others.

The dispute that took Neymar away from Nike – which had sponsored him since he was 13 years old, the youngest to become a partner of the American giant – was also ignored. Let’s remember that another accusation of harassment is behind the scenes of the controversial termination that made the player sign with Puma.

One of the only novelties in the documentary, as already discussed in other chronicles, is the distance between the player and his father. In one episode, for example, the son complains about the aggressive way in which the parent treats people, such as employees and even his friends. He says he wouldn’t do the same and condemns the businessman’s behavior. “I wouldn’t talk like that,” he says.

But that too was already known. In 2018, for example, Neymar Sr. felt entitled to mistreat a Folha de S. Paulo reporter who just called him to ask a question. And he heard an intemperate, arrogant and aggressive response, coming from a multi-millionaire businessman talking to a woman who was just working.

Upon hearing the son’s complaint, the father then shrugs and questions, saying that he doesn’t listen to people. Neymar Júnior ends by saying that he prefers “to accept everything to avoid conflicts”. That’s where I ask myself: what’s the harm in disagreeing with someone, even if it’s your father? Isn’t it time for the best player in the country to realize that he can go it alone? Before it’s too late?

Two of his most devoted friends did this and reaped good results. Lewis Hamilton, a multi-champion in F1, was one of them, when he broke up with his father a few years ago. Gabriel Medina, current surfing world champion, the other, when abandoning family management. When the environment is somehow toxic, things need to change. For everyone’s sake.

On the other hand, the father himself has made it clear that he will not drop the bone. He warned, for example, that he does not want his son as a TV presenter or commentator after ending his career. He has already stipulated that he will succeed him in the administration of NR Sports. And he warned: “as long as I’m on his side, I won’t give up. And I’m sure he won’t give up on me”.

Thus, the series leaves at all times – as we see how the player never reached the expected sporting level – the feeling expressed by Juca Kfouri, columnist for UOL: “Neymar is a classic case of someone who has not reached the limit of your talent”. On the eve of turning 30, he was not the best player in the world. And it hardly will be.

Perhaps, the distance from the top can be explained by the father’s always controlling influence, with his vision of the son as a business and a reflection of his own frustrated dreams. And also, but mainly, of the player, who accepts the decisions of others and still insists on emphasizing that he has a life outside football, which he intends to live intensely.

In the end, let’s face it, it’s all about the same thing: choices…