Genshin Impact: mall in São Paulo receives free game event

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

miHoYo and Shopping Eldorado, in São Paulo, started promoting a free Genshin Impact event this week. In addition to a booth with totems and distribution of art products, the place is also offering the opportunity to play the game on tablets.

The Offline Event, as it’s being called, is challenging players to complete the “Wolf King in the North” challenge to get an exclusive poster. In addition, anyone using the hashtag #GenshinImpact and sharing photos from the event will receive an exclusive postcard.

Fans of the free RPG title will also be able to honor the characters’ cosplayers and take pictures in a special themed panel. Check out a photo gallery of the event below.

Service:

Event: Genshin Impact Offline Event;

Place: Shopping Eldorado, Praça Central;

Address: Av. Rebouças, 3970, Pinheiro, São Paulo, SP;

Time: from 10 am to 10 pm;

Date: until February 6th;

Price: free.

