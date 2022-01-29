Gerão 2005 reaches third final in a row and creates excitement at Corinthians base

Corinthians faces Palmeiras this Saturday, in the final of the FAM Sub-17 Cup. Timãozinho reaches the decision with 100% success, after beating Ferroviária, Palmeiras and Bragantino in the group stage, and later, Santos, in the semifinal.

It is noteworthy that this Saturday’s duel marks the third final in a row to be played by Corinthians with athletes born in 2005. Also in December, along with the players born in 2004, the crop won Paulistão Sub-17, facing Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque . Even though they were part of the youngest part of the cast, being all born in 2005, Gabriel Moscardo, Wesley, Breno Bidon, Adryan and Léo Agostinho were some of the protagonists of Corinthians in the winning campaign.

“Geração 05” also took Corinthians to the final of the Paulista Cup, a tournament played last year. The final, which will be played against Palmeiras, does not yet have a set date, but is expected to take place this year. The squad also has players born in 2006.

Corinthians still treats the matter with caution, but internally, the 2005 harvest is seen as one of the club’s most promising for a long time. The team that has been acting as a starter in the Under-17 commitments has ten athletes from 2005 and only one from 2006.

Even with good values, the category is experiencing a moment of uncertainty for the new season. This month, the club saw coach Gustavo Almeida say goodbye after a backstage confusion. The position is under the provisional care of Caco Espinoza, assistant coach of the category.

