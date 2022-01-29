Germany begins trial for theft of R$600 million diamonds

More than two years after a daring robbery at a museum in Dresden, eastern Germany, six members of organized crime are on trial from this Friday (28), but the diamonds and jewelry extracted remain missing.

The theft at the end of 2019 at the Grünes Gewölbe museum, a jewel of Saxony’s heritage, impressed both for its sophistication and for the value of the loot, valued at 100 million euros (or R$ 600 million at the current price).

The six defendants, two of them minors at the time of the facts, are on trial from this Friday in Dresden for this robbery in which another forty people still wanted by the police took part.

The passivity of the four security guards intrigued investigators at first, but so far there are no incriminating elements against them.

– 49 carats – Arrested in November 2020 in Berlin after months of analyzing video recordings and DNA samples, the suspects belonged to a criminal gang of Lebanese origin very active in Germany, known as the “Remmo clan”.

The security device around the courthouse will be reinforced during the process. The accused run the risk of up to ten years in prison.

In the early hours of November 25, 2019, thieves broke into the museum of this baroque city in eastern Germany, nicknamed “Florence on the Elbe”. Inside, they roamed freely for eight minutes.

The thieves did not hesitate to set fire to an electrical terminal at 5:00 am to disable the museum’s alarms and street lights.

Then, they entered the museum through a barred window, located in a blind spot of the video surveillance, whose bars had been sawed off days before and discreetly replaced until the day of the theft.

By the time the police arrived, the thieves had already disappeared with the theft after having broken with an ax the windows where there were jewels and diamonds in the strong room of Augustus the Strong, Prince of Saxony and King of Poland in the 18th century.

They took a dozen 18th-century ornaments, with jewels and precious stones, several “hundreds” of diamonds, including a 49-carat one embedded in a “jacket”, according to police.

They also stole a sword with nine large diamonds and 770 smaller ones.

The stolen pieces have “inestimable” historical and cultural value and are impossible to assess, according to the museum.

The Minister of Culture of the Saxony region, Barbara Klepsch, lamented after the crime “an immense damage to world culture”.

So far it has not been possible to recover any pieces, despite the high rewards promised.