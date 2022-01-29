Get rid of the sore throat!

THE warm salt water gargle It can bring numerous benefits to your body and your health. If you want to know all the details about this technique, this is your place. After all, this Thursday, January 27, at Casa & Agro, from Tecnonotícias, you will be able to check all this and much more.

The main benefit of warm salt water gargle consists of fighting your sore throat. This is due to the fact that the salt works by dissolving the mucus and all the secretions that are in that place. In addition, this ingredient also has a potent antibacterial effect. That is, it works by eliminating all the bacteria it sees ahead.

Preparation for gargling warm water with salt

First of all, we already told you that preparing the recipe for your gargle is a simple and practical task. After all, you will only need two ingredients that are very easy to find in your home.

Ingredients

Check out right now what ingredients are needed so you can prepare your home remedy for your sore throat.

300ml of water;

1 spoon of salt.

Method of preparation

Initially, pour the water into a mug and place over medium heat. As soon as the liquid starts to boil, turn off the heat and let it cool down. Then add salt to your preparation. Finally, mix the ingredients with the aid of a spatula or a wooden spoon. Just stop stirring as soon as you get a completely homogeneous mixture.

The last pass consists of transferring the liquid to a glass. That way, your home remedy is ready so you can gargle and get rid of the inflammation in your throat.

How often do you need to gargle?

THE warm salt water gargle should be performed 3 to 4 times a day. Thus, you will guarantee fast and more than potent effects.

