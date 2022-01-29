Gionee G13 Pro released with UNISOC platform, Huawei system and known design

The cover image is not wrong, the model in question is not the iPhone 13, but the Gionee G13 Pro, a smartphone launched this Friday (28) in China and which brings a complex concept to be presented: Apple’s look, Gionee’s construction and Huawei’s system.

















Apparently, the Chinese manufacturer’s smartphone was inspired by the design of the iPhone 13 line, as the device displays on its front the popular rectangular notch that houses the 5 MP selfie camera and on the back a dual set. of sensors arranged diagonally on a square module. Despite the look similar to Apple’s top of the line, the “coincidences” end there. The Gioneee G13 Pro is equipped with extremely simple hardware focused on entry-level users, including the UNISOC Tiger T310 processor with GPU PowerVR GE 8300 and a mere 4GB of RAM.

In addition to its design similar to the new generation of Apple cell phones, the Gionee G13 Pro also draws attention for running the HarmonyOS operating systemsoftware developed by Huawei and that until then was not compatible with a smartphone of another brand, suggesting an agreement between the developer and Gionee. In the product description, the manufacturer mentions the main features available in the OS and that are present in its recent release, including all the features that we find in Huawei phones, reinforcing the hypothesis that the brand may be working to move away from Android.

6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Rectangular notch and 60 Hz rate

UNISOC Tiger T310 Platform

PowerVR GE 8300 GPU

4 GB of RAM memory

32 GB of internal storage

5 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Wide lens with 2 MP sensor

P2 input, USB-C, Bluetooth

3,500mAh battery

HarmonyOS operating system

Dimensions: 158 x 76 x 9.2 mm

Weight: 195g

Availability and price

The smartphone was announced exclusively in China and can be found for 529 yuan (~ BRL 448) in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage in dark blue, purple and silver.

Do you believe that this device was inspired by the iPhone 13 or is the similar design a mere coincidence? Tell us, comment!

The Gionee G13 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.