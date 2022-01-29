Girl is thrown by mother into bear cage, but survives

A woman has been arrested for throwing her daughter into a bear’s cage at the Tashkent Zoo in Uzbekistan. The crime took place in front of staff and visitors, but the animal did not attack the baby.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mirror, passers-by tried to stop the woman from committing the crime, but failed. She will answer for attempted murder, according to local authorities.

When the girl fell from a height of almost 5 meters into the cage, the grizzly bear Zuzu approached and sniffed at her, but then ended up walking away. He was lured to an inner area of ​​the cage by zoo staff so the girl could be safely rescued.

The girl suffered a concussion, cuts to the head and bruises from the fall, but was not injured by the animal.

A zoo spokesperson said Zuzu the bear, a small Caucasian brown bear, was watching the woman with the baby when she threw the child over the metal railing.

“Zuzu got up slowly, slowly walked down the trench, walked towards the girl, sniffed at her – and came back,” he said.

The child’s mother was not named. She was arrested and, if convicted, faces at least 15 years in prison.