Globo pronounces itself after positive test for covid-19 by ex-BBB Luciano

posted on 01/28/2022 15:17



Sought by Correio, Globo network commented on the case – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

The now exBBB, Luciano Estevan, tested positive for covid-19 two days after leaving the reality show and raised doubts about the possibility of other participants also having the disease.

On Wednesday (26/1), the dancer participated in the program the elimination, presented by Ana Clara Lima and Bruno De Luca. He would participate in the program Out of the house on Thursday (27/1), when he was barred for testing positive for covid-19.

wanted by mail, Rede Globo commented on the case, stating that “BBB follows a strict security protocol, as do other Globo programs. The participants are doing well and are being constantly monitored by a medical team that is available 24 hours a day”.

About Luciano, they said that he remains isolated, being accompanied by a medical team and is doing well. As for the presenters with whom he had contact, they were also tested and are doing well.

Check out the full statement:

“BBB follows a strict security protocol, as do other Globo programs. Participants are doing well and are being constantly monitored by a medical team that is available 24 hours a day. From the beginning, we have acted very transparently when there is any issue related to the Coronavirus.

About Luciano: he is isolated, being accompanied by a medical team and is doing well.

The presenters who had contact with Luciano were tested and are doing well.“