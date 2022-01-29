Globo responds to post that SBT celebrates Tiago Abravanel’s leadership in ‘BBB 22’ | BBB



Tiago Abravanel – Reproduction/Twitter

Published 01/28/2022 17:44 | Updated 01/28/2022 18:19

Rio – After SBT celebrated Tiago Abravanel’s leadership in “BBB 22” in a Twitter post, it was Globo’s turn to respond to the competitor’s message. Just as Silvio Santos’ broadcaster made fun of the name of some attractions, the carioca broadcaster responded in the same way.

“Tell him it’s him! Tiago Abravanel is the new leader of @bbb and how are we? Loving it! Will this Angel Face turn the game into a real Family Cases?”, wrote SBT on Twitter.

“You can let this fantastic boy É de Casa! Now it’s time to wait for the Caldeirão to boil and see who he will nominate on Sunday”, replied the broadcaster that owns “BBB 22”.

You can let this Fantastic boy Is Home! Now it’s time to wait for the Caldeirão to boil and see who he will indicate on Sunday! — TV Globo (@tvglobo) January 28, 2022

But the interaction didn’t stop there. SBT even joked about the award being in gold bars or not, a tradition of the game shows presented by Silvio Santos over decades of career. “We are in the crowd for this Show do Milhão (and a half). But does the prize come in gold bars?”, he joked.

We are in the crowd of this Million Show (and a half). But does the prize come in gold bars? — SBT (@SBOnline) January 28, 2022

And netizens, of course, made more memes. “Record will arrive shortly with the Apocalypse”, joked one person. “Congratulations to SBT and TV Globo! Your wordplay and cordiality are sensational. This is greatly missed”, commented another. There were even those who suggested a “marriage” between the stations in 2022.