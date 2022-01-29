Globo scales soap opera phenomenon to return to air; know which

audience phenomenon, Way of the Indies will be the replacement telenovela for Páginas da Vida on the channel Live, gives Globe. According to a column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the premiere of the plot is scheduled for July 18.

In 2009, Caminho das Índias was successful on Globo’s screens and reached resounding numbers in its final stretch. In the last chapter, aired on September 11, 2009, the plot surpassed 50 rating points.

The plot premiered in January 2009, and the first five months had monthly averages of less than 40 points. However, Gloria Perez’s soap opera took off after the actions of the villain Yvone (Letícia Sabatella) and the betrayals of Norminha (Dira Paes).

The public was enchanted by the scenarios and the performances of Way of the Indies, a nine o’clock soap opera by Gloria Perez. The plot reached high ratings and captivated the public by showing the love triangle starring Maya (Juliana Paes), Bahuan (Marcio Garcia) and Raj (Rodrigo Lombardi).

In addition to Caminho das Índias, instead of Sonho Meu, the plot O Beijo do Vampiro will air from February 28. Next, it will be the turn of Student Heart. Finally, Alma Gêmea will be shown next Monday (31), instead of Paraíso Tropical.

