Goiânia is out of the 12 capitals able to receive 5G internet

Last Wednesday (26) was marked by the disclosure of Brazilian capitals that are now completely ready to receive 5G internet technology, the biggest novelty in the scope of mobile connection generation.

The fact that most caught the attention of Goiás in the list sent by the Ministry of Communications, however, was the absence of Goiânia in the official list.

A total of 12 capitals were present in the document, with only Brasília representing a municipality in the Midwest region.

São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), Curitiba (PR), Florianópolis (SC), Palmas (TO), Fortaleza (CE), Natal (RN), Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR) and Vitória (ES) closed the published index.

It is worth mentioning that, in order to receive the technology, municipalities need to adapt to a series of specific laws and facilities within the local infrastructure, thus ensuring the possibility of capturing the service.

According to the notice issued by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), 5G should reach all Brazilian capitals by July 31 this year.

Within this period, state headquarters must meet all participation requirements, such as providing an antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants, for example – a number that is 10 times greater than that currently used by 4G.

While the discussion on the implementation of the novelty continues to develop, the companies responsible have established the objective of guaranteeing 4G coverage for the entire national territory.