Government accounts show a deficit of R$ 35 billion in 2021, the smallest hole since 2014 – Economy

BRASÍLIA – With a strong increase in tax collection, government accounts recorded in 2021 the lowest primary deficit since 2014. The difference between revenues and expenses (without taking into account interest expenses) was negative by R$ 35.073 billion in last year, after a deficit of BRL 743.255 billion in 2020.

The 2021 leak is equivalent to 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), after a deficit of 10.0% of GDP in 2020 to face the covid-19 pandemic. This is the lowest level for expenditures since 2014 (18.1% of GDP).

Last year’s fiscal target allowed for a primary deficit of up to R$247.118 billion in Central Government accounts.

The balance – which gathers the accounts of the National treasure, social Security and central bankwas positive at R$ 13.824 billion in December, the best performance for the month since 2013, when there was a surplus of R$ 23.093.

In 2021, revenues had a real increase of 21.6% compared to the previous year. Expenses fell by 23.6% in 2021, after discounting inflation.

Commenting on the result, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes stated that an important part of the adjustment of public accounts was the control of total expenditures. He also said that it is necessary to be careful with the salaries of servers, as the country is still at “war” due to the pandemic. By sanctioning the Budget 2022 approved by the National Congressthe president Jair Bolsonaro kept the forecast of R$ 1.7 billion for server readjustments.

In the opinion of the executive director of the Independent Tax Institution (IFI) of Federal Senatel, Felipe Salto, the performance will not be repeated this year. “For two reasons: first, because the collection tends to lose steam, with GDP growing at 0.5% and inflation slowing; second, because the tables on the spending ceiling, with the PEC of Precatórios, which opened a hole of R$ 112.6 billion for 2022”, he said.

He recalls that the government itself foresees, in the annual budget law, the increase of the deficit to R$ 79.3 billion. “In the case of the IFI, we project a deficit of R$ 106.2 billion (deficit). In any case, it is still a delicate fiscal situation.”

Salto also says “it is a mistake” to analyze the 2021 data and simply project it into the future. “This analysis based on the rear-view mirror makes no sense, because the situation is quite negative for activity, for interest rates and for public debt.”