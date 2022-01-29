Government accounts show a negative balance of R$ 35 billion in 2021, the lowest deficit since 2014 | Economy

The National Treasury Department reported this Friday (28) that the government’s accounts recorded a negative balance of R$ 35.073 billion last year.

The amount, equivalent to 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), represents the smallest deficit in government accounts since 2014, when, in values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled R$ 35.2 billion.

The primary deficit occurs when government expenditures exceed revenues from taxes and levies. The primary result does not consider spending on public debt interest payments.

The negative result of the last year is 95.3% smaller than the shortfall seen in 2020, which totaled BRL 743.255 billion (10% of GDP) – driven by high extraordinary expenses with Covid-19.

In deflated values, that is, adjusted for inflation, last year’s deficit totaled R$ 37.974 billion.

Federal Government Accounts In R$ billion, values ​​adjusted for inflation Source: National Treasure

Fulfillment of the fiscal target

As a result, the government reached fiscal target for the last yearwhich determined that the gap in the accounts could not exceed the mark of R$ 247.118 billion.

The result of government accounts in 2021 was favored, among other factors, by the collection of taxes and in a scenario of resumption of economic activity.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the result of the government’s accounts was “extraordinary”.

“There was a lot of talk about fiscal lack of control, about the collapse of the fiscal framework, about the end of the ceiling and, in fact, we were still coming out of a very difficult phase. Exactly the pandemic”, declared the Minister of Economy.

In December, government accounts recorded primary surplus of R$ 13.824 billionagainst a negative result of R$ 44.133 billion in the same month of last year.

This was the best result for the month of December since 2013 (a positive result of R$ 23.093 billion, adjusted for inflation).

See below other results released by the Treasury:

Net revenue (after transfers to states and municipalities): BRL 1.578 trillion (up 31.1% compared to 2020);

BRL 1.578 trillion (up 31.1% compared to 2020); Expenditure: BRL 1.613 trillion (17.1% drop compared to 2020);

BRL 1.613 trillion (17.1% drop compared to 2020); Extraordinary expenses related to the pandemic: BRL 109.3 billion (down from BRL 524 billion spent in 2020).

In proportion to GDP, still according to official data, total expenditure dropped to 18.6%compared to 26.1% in 2020. This is the lowest level for expenditures since 2014 (18.1% of GDP).

Commenting on the result, Guedes stated that an important part of the adjustment of public accounts was the control of total expenditures. He also said that it is necessary to be careful with the salaries of servers, as the country is still at “war” due to the pandemic.

When sanctioning the 2022 Budget approved by the National Congress, President Jair Bolsonaro maintained the forecast of R$ 1.7 billion for readjustments of servers (see details in the video below).

Bolsonaro sanctions the 2022 Union Budget

Last year, the National Social Security Institute (INSS) registered deficit of BRL 247.338 billion, a value 4.6% lower than the negative result of 2020 – of BRL 259.132 billion.

In 2019, the Social Security reform was approved, which established new rules for retirement from the General Regime (private sector) and public servants. The changes took effect in 2020.