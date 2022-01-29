Government of São Paulo anticipates vaccination of children aged 5 to 8 years against Covid-19 for this Friday | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo announced this Friday (28) the anticipation of vaccination of children aged 5 to 8 years against Covid-19. Previously scheduled to start only on January 31, immunization of this age group can be done at any vaccination post already from this friday (28).

According to the coordinator of the State Immunization Plan (PEI), Regiane de Paula, the anticipation will guarantee the acceleration of the campaign. So far, 820,000 doses have been administered to children in the state of São Paulo. The number corresponds to approx. 20% of the population aged 5 to 11 years.

“The measure will allow municipalities to speed up the vaccination of children, essential at this time of great circulation of the ômicron variant. More than 2 million children benefit from the new calendar throughout the state of SP. Every day is fundamental for the protection of children”, said Regiane de Paula.

Childhood vaccination in São Paulo is done with vaccines from Pfizer and Butantan/Sinovac. 5-year-olds and immunosuppressed 5- to 11-year-olds can only receive Pfizer immunizer. The others can be vaccinated with either Pfizer or Coronavac.

The Pfizer vaccine had its use in children aged 5 to 11 years authorized by Anvisa on December 16. Vaccination with this immunizer began on January 14, when 8-year-old indigenous Davi Seremramiwe Xavante was the first child to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Brazil.

SP City Hall extends range

City of São Paulo starts vaccinating children with Coronavac

The city hall of the capital announced that it will extend the interval between the first and second doses of Coronavac to 28 days for children aged 6 to 11 years, following the guidelines of the Butantan Institute, manufacturer of the immunizer.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) is reorienting all Basic Health Units (UBSs) so that returns are always scheduled after 28 days of the first dose, not 15 days, as was in force. before.

The interval between the first and second doses of pediatric Pfizer remains at 56 days, or eight weeks.

According to municipal management, those responsible for the children who received the card with the return to D2 after 15 days will also be guided by the Basic Health Units (UBSs) about the new 28-day interval. For adults, the interval between doses remains 15 days.

Intervals for the second dose of vaccines in the capital:

Pfizer Pediatric: 56 days or 8 weeks after 1st dose

Butantan (Coronavac) Pediatric: 28 days or 4 weeks after 1st dose

Butantan (Coronavac) adults: 15 days after 1st dose

AstraZeneca: 08 weeks (56 days) after 1st dose (exceptionally using Pfizer immunizer, in the absence of AstraZeneca)

Pfizer over 12 years: 21 days after 1st dose

Janssen: from 2 to 6 months after the 1st dose (exceptionally when done with the Pfizer immunizer, in the absence of Janssen)

A study released by Butantan in April 2021 showed that the effectiveness of the Butantan vaccine can increase from 50.7% to 62.3% when the spacing between doses is greater than 21 days. (see more here).

Capital extends interval for 2nd dose for children

WHO CAN TAKE THE ADDITIONAL DOSE AGAINST COVID?

Persons with a high degree of immunosuppression over the age of 18 should take two additional doses. First additional dose: at least 28 days after the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose). Second additional dose: at least 4 months after the first additional dose, regardless of the immunizing agent applied;

People over 18 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose) at least 4 months ago – from 12/02/2021;

People over 18 years of age who had the Janssen vaccine at least 2 months after the 1st dose. Women who have previously taken Janssen and are currently pregnant or have recently given birth should be immunized exclusively with Pfizer immunizer.

VACCINATION OF PEOPLE WHO STARTED A VACCINATION SCHEME WITH VACCINES NOT YET AVAILABLE IN BRAZIL

People who have received the first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 in another country will be able to be immunized with a vaccine from another manufacturer, according to the schedule:

RNA Messenger Platform – Modern – complete with Pfizer – Deadline 28 days after the 1st dose.

Recombinant platform (viral vector) – Sputnik – complete with AstraZeneca – Deadline 21 days after the 1st dose.

Inactivated virus platform – Sinopharm – complete with Coronavac – Deadline 21 days after the 1st dose.

The identification document and proof (physical or digital) of the previously received vaccine must be presented.

Parents say they are relieved by the advance of vaccination with CoronaVac in SP