Guedes sees no sense in teacher readjustment: ‘We are at war’

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said today that he sees no sense in the readjustment of teachers’ salaries, and that the country still needs to control the budget amid the crisis caused by the omnipresent variant.

“If we were in the home office, we from the civil service, doing live, doing the necessary social distance from the point of view of not forcing the hospital system […]. If we were in a situation like this, it wouldn’t make any sense for the teachers, at home, to teach at a distance when they could, the students also in distance, what’s the point of asking for a salary adjustment?”, he asked during the presentation of the results of the Treasure in 2021.

The minister linked the smallest deficit in central government spending, which had the best result since 2014, to the containment of spending on wages.

“Even now when we have this crisis still with us in this omicron variant,” he continued. “We have to be careful with wages because we are still at war and we have to pay for our war rather than pushing the costs onto future generations.”

The minister’s speech comes after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced a 33.24% increase in the salary floor for basic education teachers. To the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) estimated that the readjustment should cost R$ 30 billion to the municipal coffers.

Experts estimate that small cities can be the most pressured, and that the significant increase can flatten the career, making the remuneration over the years stay very close to the floor. Others, however, believe that the adjustment is necessary and fits within the budget.