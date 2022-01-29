Hated as Joy from Um Lugar ao Sol, actress is in the graces of Globo TV News

A Lugar ao Sol finally gave its viewers a moment of catharsis: hated by everyone for the way she treated Ravi (Juan Paiva) and for having rejected her own son, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) fell off a flyover to her death. The pichadora left the scene in the nine o’clock soap opera, but her interpreter will not be out of the air for a long time.

It’s just that, despite the character having aroused the public’s hatred, Lara Tremouroux found favor with Globo’s directors. The actress has already been cast to star in the series Route 66, inspired by the eponymous book by Caco Barcellos and which will initially be shown on Globoplay.

Lara and Humberto Carrão will play two journalists who investigate the Rota group (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar), known between the 1970s and 1990s as the “death squad” of the São Paulo Military Police, because of its involvement in hundreds of murders. without explanation. Ailton Graça was also chosen, but to act on the side of the police.

Caco Barcellos first published Rota 66 in 1992 and won the Jabuti award in the reporting category the following year. The presenter of Profissão Repórter gathered data on police violence and identified thousands of people killed by the police for futile reasons.

The Rota 66 series will be a partnership between Globoplay and the production company Boutique Filmes – which has already made 3% (2016-2020), Omniscient (2021) and Season of Summer for Netflix. The book will be freely adapted by Teodoro Poppovic, who has already written the texts of the Emmy winner Nobody’s Looking (2019) and was a screenwriter for Comedy MTV (2010-2012).

reproduction/globe tv

Joy’s death scene excited the public

Hate for Joy is sexist?

In an interview with TV news, Lara pointed out that she sees a certain machismo in the analyzes of the young tagger. “There’s a machismo and conservatism about her,” noted the actress, who noted that Joy had said several times that she didn’t want to be a mother, but was banned from having an abortion by Ravi.

“But nothing justifies some of her attitudes, such as saying that Ravi doesn’t know how to write. You don’t say that to anyone,” added the actress. “Part of the exercise was looking at the character’s faults, which are many. She has the social vulnerability, the abusive stepfather, the machismo.”

“In my privileged place, it would be easy to look at it and think, ‘She needs therapy.’ That would already help eliminate some of her problems.”