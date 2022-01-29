Hated by the public, Joy dies in ‘A Place in the Sun’; remember trajectory in 10 tweets | a place in the sun

From the first appearance in the plot, Joy aroused the most different sensations in the spectators – hatred was the main one. Even so, the immaturity and pregnancy in early adulthoodas well as the education of parents, were some subjects portrayed for its plot in the text of Lícia Manzo.

Thinking about the path taken by the character, the gshow features 10 tweets that recall highlights – and iconic scenes – of Joy in “A Place in the Sun”:

Joy appeared for the first time by entering through the window of the apartment of Ravi, while running from the police. Who never?

Their romance was heating up and Joy ended up getting pregnant. Here’s an important reflection for the audience:

A first-time mother, Joy left Francisco alone at home or did not know how to deal with the child’s crying. The public made a lot of memes, of course!

Ravi insisted, several times, that Joy take a direction in life. In one of the chapters, she asked for forgiveness and said she would change. Too bad that, ten minutes later, there she went back to the streets behind a wall to paint.

suspicious of the proximity of Ravi with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), Joy suggested that the two would have an affair. Hi? The audience burst into laughter:

Joy taking advantage of Ravi

We’re tired of seeing Joy trading a lot of sex for money with Ravi…

Ravi shocked by Joy’s purchases

Ravi even said that the money kept at home was for the future. At the first opportunity, Joy spent it all on a new television, video games and new dresses for her and daughter Yasmin.

When she traded Ravi for Damon

Recently, Joy approached Damon (Ruan Aguiar) and the two had an affair. The public was outraged to see Ravi being betrayed, poor thing!

Joy tricked Ravi several times, but the crowd went wild when damon managed to pass her behind, taking her money away.

Christian’s Feeling When Joy Followed Him

This week, with nowhere to turn, Joy sought Christian / Renato to ask for more money. The discussion wasn’t the best…