HIV vaccine with technology that became famous during the Covid-19 pandemic enters the testing phase.| photo: Bigstock

Pharmaceutical company Moderna and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) announced on Thursday that they have begun clinical trials of an HIV vaccine that uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. the same one used for its Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement, the company said that the first doses of this experimental product began to be administered in a hospital in Washington, in the United States, as part of a phase 1 study that will include 56 adults who do not have HIV.

The vaccine seeks to stimulate the production of antibodies capable of acting against different variants of HIV in circulation with a first dose and a booster dose using mRNA.

“The search for an HIV vaccine has been long and difficult, and having new tools in terms of immunogens and platforms could be the key to making rapid progress,” IAVI’s president said in the statement.

For his part, Moderna’s president, Stephen Hoge, said that mRNA offers a “unique opportunity” to address different health needs around the world and that advancing this program against HIV is a very important step.

In the project, in which the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also participates, patients will be followed up for at least six months and their immune responses will be analyzed at a molecular level to assess the responses achieved.

Moderna is working on more than two dozen programs with mRNA technology, including potential vaccines for the flu and Nipah virus, among others. So far, its Covid-19 vaccine is the only approved of all the company’s vaccines.