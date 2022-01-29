Horizon Forbidden West has its development completed

Guerrilla Games brought good news to fans this Thursday morning (27). The Dutch studio announced that Horizon Forbidden West “went to gold”, that is, it had its development completed. With that, the game will be sent to the factories, to produce the physical copies in mass.

Through twitter, the developer published a statement and a small teaser of the game. In the video, a golden aura (probably a reference to the “gold” phase) forms a person, until the title logo appears.

On the PlayStation Blog, Angie Smets, director and executive producer of Guerrilla, took the opportunity to congratulate his team “for what they have achieved together”. He also thanked the community “for their continued support and eagerness [pelo lançamento]”.

In recent days, several news about the game took the networks. The main campaign will take about 22h (45h to complete the extras and 60h for those who want to close 100%), players will be able to have fun in a board minigame and previews already point out the title as “one of the best open world”.

