How diet and supplements helped me recover from covid-19 – 01/28/2022

In the last week, I was another one of the millions of Brazilians being infected by the Coronavirus. In addition to the essential help of vaccines (I was lucky to have already taken all three doses), my question was: what to eat to help the body in the battle against the virus? And after the disease passes? How to regain strength and energy? Should we take vitamins? teas? After all, what do we need to go through this internal war of the immune system against invaders? Anyone who is over 50, like me, knows that if recovering from a hangover or a simple sleepless night is hard enough, imagine an attack like Covid.

“Eating well is important as your body needs energy, protein, vitamins and minerals to help it recover. Having a good intake of protein and energy-rich foods helps rebuild your muscles, maintain your immune system and boost your levels. energy to allow you to resume your activities”, says Lázaro Medeiros, clinical nutritionist and specialist in nutritional genomics. “Many people experience loss of appetite, loss of taste, and reduced food intake when they are not well with Covid. But it’s important to pay attention to diet and some supplementation strategies that help a lot.”

After all, we have difficulties shopping, preparing food and eating the normal portions. We may feel tired or weak, with a sore throat, in addition to possible changes in smell and taste, nausea and constipation or diarrhea. That is, who will be able to eat right like this?

The solution? “First, change the diet to something easier to chew, with softer things, in addition to juices, soups and broths. No dry foods, which will irritate the throat even more”, says the nutritionist. “The best thing to do is to give the body the nutrients it needs, facilitate digestion and avoid foods that cause more inflammation, such as sugar and processed and industrialized foods. Another important thing: eat little, several times a day, thus distributing nutrients throughout the day.” And, after the disease passes, it is worth investing in this diet for another 15 days to reinforce the total recovery of the body.

Vegetable juices with fruits

An easier way to get the nutrients we need, in addition to hydrate, is with juices mixing some fruits and vegetables. Lázaro suggests two options, which can be used interchangeably: Pineapple, orange, cabbage and mint (for extra support to the immune system, you can put a little piece of ginger too). The second combines beetroot and watermelon (these red fruits have anti-inflammatory power).

vegetable soups

Another way to replenish nutrients for those who are unwell is with vegetable soups. A good combination of assorted vegetables, onions, garlic and blend it all together to make it easier to swallow if you have a sore throat.

teas

Some plants have substances that help with immunity and reduce inflammation. Good choices are ginger (just boil a few pieces without the peel and let it rest for ten minutes before straining), mint and espinheira santa.

Water

Lázaro recommends that we increase our daily water intake. “The ideal is to go up from the two liters normally indicated to three, with teas coming into this account”, he says. Hydration is key to helping the body deflate, and also to keep the blood more viscous, which helps prevent clots from forming, a common complication of Covid. We can also include coconut water in this package.

propolis and honey

Two potent anti-inflammatories. Include ten drops of propolis a day in tea or with water, plus a teaspoon of honey.

apple and pear

The two fruits help to reduce throat irritation.

Mediterranean Diet

This is a healthy diet at any point in life, but especially during and post-Covid, it is certainly the best option. Whole foods (rice, for example), lots of variety of vegetables, proteins from lean sources such as fish or chicken, fruits and a good amount of extra virgin olive oil.

supplements

The diet can provide the nutrients we need, but not always in the necessary amount, especially when we are sick and eating little. What Lazaro recommends as a supplement:

– Vitamin C and Zinc (easily found in those effervescent tablets in pharmacies). In the first seven days, the recommendation would be two lozenges a day, to help the immune system.

– Vitamin D (important for the immune system and to help with muscle loss caused by Covid) and those who are in isolation will hardly take the sun necessary to produce the vitamin.

– NAC (N-acetylcysteine) from 200 to 600 mg per day. It helps fight inflammation, sputum (for those who produce mucus) and also reduce fatigue (there are several brands available in pharmacies).

– Selenium – eating three Brazil nuts a day is a way to obtain the necessary amount, otherwise it is worth ingesting a supplement.

Avoid sugar, red meat and dairy and cut out alcohol

In addition to not helping, some foods can disrupt the body. Sugar is inflammatory, so it’s worth leaving it out at this point. Dairy can increase mucus production in some people, so if that’s the case for you, it’s worth reducing especially in the first seven days of symptoms. Red meat is slower and more difficult to digest, so it’s worth avoiding at this time. Alcohol is a great villain. Lázaro recommends staying away from him for at least 15 days.