How El Salvador’s Finances Are After Bitcoin Adoption

El Salvador officially adopted Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in September 2021.

In the meantime, the country’s president and creator of the proposal, Nayib Bukele, also bought and included in the national treasury 1,801 units of the cryptocurrency (US$ 68.8 million, equivalent to 2% of the nation’s reserves) and vented it to the market. which plans to issue US$1 billion public bonds backed by the crypto asset.

With these bold and unprecedented measures, the president said he wanted to attract the interest of international investors and provide assistance to the population without access to banking services. The reality, at least for the time being, was far from the politician’s expectations, and even put the country’s finances at risk.

Since putting the world’s first cryptocurrency at the center of the economy, El Salvador, which also has the dollar as its official currency, has received criticism from heavyweights of the global economy, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and has seen its bonds. ) and risk assessments collapse.

That wouldn’t be a problem if the tiny country of about 6.5 million people were part of a parallel world – like a private metaverse – and didn’t rely on outside resources to keep up and pay the bills. It’s not the case.

Scenario

El Salvador bonds due in 2023 have lost 23% of their value since June 2021 (the month the Bitcoin Law was proposed) and the nation struggles with a default risk of 35%. “They are in a death spiral,” economist Steve Hanke, a professor at John Hopkins University, said in a tweet published on Thursday.

El Salvador’s foreign debt is in the region of US$ 24 billion, which represents 89% of GDP, and should reach 96% of wealth by 2026, according to the IMF, if nothing is done. The projected fiscal deficit for 2021, according to the organization, is almost 6% of GDP, and 5% for 2022.

The international organization called on El Salvador to stop using BTC as a legal tender, and cited the “major risks associated with using Bitcoin for financial stability.”

According to Isac Costa, consultant in financial regulation and professor at Ibmec SP, El Salvador is not an industrialized country. On the contrary, he said, it is a peripheral nation in the world economic scenario with a fragile fiscal reality – that is, with high public sector deficits and high levels of indebtedness.

“So when you buy and have in your national treasury an extremely volatile asset, like Bitcoin, you make a nation that no longer has a good fiscal reality become even more fragile,” he said.

“Bitcoin is experiencing a precipitous drop, and since its November high it has lost half its value. As El Salvador’s first BTC purchases were in periods of high, the state recorded losses on the balance sheet of public accounts and became poorer”, he added.

From September to January, Bukele invested nearly $90 million of cash in 1801 BTC. According to the quotation this Friday (28), this amount is currently worth only US$ 65 million. That is, in five months the loss was 27%.

The problem of Bitcoin-backed securities

Costa also said that issuing cryptocurrency-backed securities, as suggested by Bukele, is also risky and could affect the small nation. According to him, when someone issues debt backed by the value of Bitcoin, and needs to pay obligations in the future, they may have to deal with contrary price movements.

“Let’s assume that the government of El Salvador promises to pay a certain appreciation of Bitcoin, and does not properly manage public finances, and the price of the cryptocurrency goes up a lot, the chance of it not honoring the payment of those bonds is very high”, he spoke.

country risk

This whole uncertain scenario reverberated in the country’s default risk indicators. El Salvador’s five-year Credit Default Swap (CDS) – instrument for assessing a nation’s ability to repay its debts, also known as country risk – has quadrupled since September, hitting 1945.29 last week, the second highest in Latin America. , as per Bloomberg data shared with CoinDesk.

CDS is a financial market security that works as insurance to avoid default; the higher, the greater the chances that the debtor will not be able to honor payments. Brazil’s CDS, for comparison purposes, is 229.9, and that of the United States is 13.56. That of Argentina, the most “risky” nation in the region, is 3587.48.

Marcelo Botelho da Costa Moraes, professor at the University of São Paulo at Ribeirão Preto College of Economics, Administration and Accounting (FEA-RP/USP), said, however, that this increase in country risk should not be credited solely to Bitcoin. , despite cryptocurrency-linked bonds scaring the market:

“In general, this growth is due to the worsening of the country’s economic structure. When the government runs the risk of not paying, it is because it is collecting poorly and spending a lot, and it is in difficulty because it needs to borrow money. Therefore, this increase in country risk is more a reflection of this economic management problem than the fact that Bitcoin is an official currency or not.”

Criticism and adherence of the population

Financial market figures who have never seen the “face” of Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation take advantage of the market downturn to criticize the policy of the country’s president in Latin America.

“El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment is an absolute disaster: whoever held BTC lost 50%, the country’s spread is at the ceiling and the sovereign is close to bankruptcy. They should impeach this clown @nayibbukele, a criminal president who is bankrupting the country,” wrote Nouriel Roubini, one of the main critics of BTC, on Sunday (23).

El Salvador’s experiment with Bitcoin is an unmitigated disaster: whoever held BTC lost 50%, the country spread is thru the roof and the sovereign is near bankrupt. They should impeach that buffoon @nayibbukele, a criminal president who is bankrupting the country! — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) January 23, 2022

Earlier this month, economist Peter Schiff, gold advocate and fierce opponent of BTC, said that Bukele is destroying the country.

“Thanks to @nayibbukele the poor nation of #ElSalvador is now even poorer after spending millions on #Bitcoin. El Salvador ranks 94th on the Index of Economic Freedom. The young president of El Salvador must give freedom to his people, not forced participation in a pyramid scheme!”

The population also failed to get used to cryptocurrency. According to a survey released in January by the University Institute of Public Opinion (IUOP), at the Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas, in El Salvador, 74% of Salvadoran citizens have never used Bitcoin.

Moraes, from FEA-RP/USP, believes that BTC did not have mass adhesion because technology is still a complex subject, especially for people without resources. “The poorest and most needy population has greater difficulty accessing exchanges, having a computer and cell phone. In addition, cryptocurrency is not such a trivial knowledge that the individual learns and goes around operating and using it”, he said.

More BTC and meme

Despite the low support of the population and criticism, President Nayib Bukele remains firm in his pro-Bitcoin position, and has even bought more cryptocurrencies at this low moment.

In response to the IMF, which asked the country to withdraw Bitcoin from legal tender status, the politician, instead of publishing an official statement or making any serious pronouncement, preferred to tweet a meme on his profile this week.

In the post, he inserted a scene from the Simpsons series, with the Bitcoin icon and the following sentence: “I see you, IMF. That’s very nice.”

