how to identify emotional dependence

After announcing the end of the marriage with Gabriel Medina, friends of the surfer revealed that the model Yasmin Brunet was “emotional dependent” on her husband and this could be one of the reasons for the end of the relationship. But, after all, what is it to be emotionally dependent on someone?

For neuropsychologist Juliana Gebrim, this emotional dependence reported by surfer friends can be characterized “by excessive attachment and can be present in marital, family and friends relationships.”

“However, it is very common in romantic relationships and usually affects living together and wears down the relationship”, he explains.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Gabriel Medina, 28, and Yasmin Brunet, 33, started a relationship in March 2020, during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (9) Before officially coming out, the couple did everything to hide their relationship. However, after being spotted in a bar, the two were no longer able to keep their relationship a secret.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (8) With the decree that forced residents of São Paulo to quarantine to contain the spread of Covid-19, Yasmin and Medina decided to isolate themselves at the Sufi’s house. Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (2) What appeared to be temporary, however, ended up in marriage. In December of the same year, nine months after they met, the lovebirds got married in Hawaii, without inviting relatives and friends.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (7) “We didn’t talk about marriage at first, but he said he always wanted to get married. I was totally discredited in love, so I didn’t even listen to it much because I thought it was ‘chatty’. But today we are married and very happy. I am so grateful to have such an amazing companion by my side,” Yasmin told Vogue.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (1) Weeks after the wedding, news began to emerge about a fight between the surfer and his family. According to a report in the Extra newspaper, Medina’s parents did not approve of his marriage to Brunet.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (3) On social media, things started to get more and more tense. Medina’s family began to pin the couple, who consequently responded in kind.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (5) In 2021, the spouses regained the spotlight after picking a fight with the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB). The entity did not allow Yasmin to accompany her husband in TokyoPlayback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (6) Medina even said that he wouldn’t do well in competitions if he didn’t have his beloved by his side. The athlete ended up being eliminated in the semifinals and the model stated that this would not have happened if she had been with him.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (14) The situation aroused love and hate among Brazilians. While some accused Yasmin of disrupting Gabriel’s performance, others cheered for the couple.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (4) After facing ups and downs in recent years, the surfer decided to take a break from his career and explained that he needs to take care of his mental health. With that, the athlete will be out of the World Surf League (WSL). On social media, Brunet revealed that her husband is undergoing treatment. “You’ll come out of this much better, I’m sure of that,” he said. Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (11) In January 2022, however, the couple’s marriage came to an end. According to journalist Leo Dias, Yasmin and Medina would still be together by appearances, but living in different places.Playback / Instagram 0

emotional dependence

According to Gebrim, this dependence is an “emotional or behavioral condition that affects a person’s ability to have a healthy and peaceful relationship, making living together unhealthy”.

“If you need your partner to feel good, feel loved and make your own decisions, stay tuned! You may have or be developing this type of dependence”, warns the also clinical psychologist.

how to identify

According to the expert, this condition tends to affect, more easily, people who have low self-esteem and who feel the excessive need for someone to feel loved.

Among some signs, she highlights:

Happiness and your self-love is directly associated with or dependent on the other person;

The purpose of life is basically to have contact with the loved one;

The partner tends to receive messages or calls all the time;

Your emotions depend on your partner’s presence or actions;

There is a waiver of interests previously valued;

In the absence of the loved one, the person has insomnia, tension, depression, etc.;

Excessive jealousy;

Signs of possessiveness;

The need for the person to know at all times what you are doing;

Withdrawal from friends and family;

Disagreements are created due to the recurring complaint of the partner’s lack of attention to form.

In addition to the harm caused to the partner, the one who suffers from this condition also faces problems, and may develop anxiety and depression. In this context, Gebrim indicates the search for psychological support to treat love dependence.

“Look for your friends, build new social circles and, if you find it difficult to follow this path, seek help from a professional”, he guides.

“With this support network, you will easily reframe your life, your actions and your own path, always distancing yourself from toxic relationships and people who make you dependent, aggressive, possessive…”, adds the specialist.

