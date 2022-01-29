‘I can’t’ · TV News

Rodrigo Mussi rejected a kiss from Laís Caldas at BBB 22. The commercial manager fled the doctor’s advances and said he likes someone outside the confinement. “I can’t,” he said during the party in the early hours of Saturday (29).

While the other participants enjoyed the party, Laís dragged Rodrigo to the bathroom and tried to avoid the cameras. “I want to understand what is happening,” said the sister. “What if I go out on Tuesday?”, asked the brother then, already drunk.

Despite the confusion in the conversation, the participant made it clear that she would like to stay with her playmate. He, however, played dumb on several occasions. “What do you want?” he asked. “I want you to be a man and speak,” replied the doctor.

After much ado, Rodrigo finally asked about the ally’s intention. “Do you want to kiss me?” he asked. “What do you want?” she countered. “I can’t, Laís”, replied Mussi.

Back on the track, the confined vented to Tiago Abravanel about the outside. “He doesn’t deserve you”, reacted the grandson of Silvio Santos. “I spoke [para ele]: ‘It’s now or never,'” she said.

Earlier, Lucas Bissoli had already encouraged his friend to stay with the doctor. “Go! Get her”, asked the medical student. “I can’t. I like someone out there, but Laís is a wonderful person, if I didn’t have my heart out there…”, Mussi explained.

