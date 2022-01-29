“I don’t accept and I’m not proud”

On Thursday (27/1), Thomaz Costa announced that he created a channel on OnyFans, an adult content platform, but was scolded by his mother on the networks. In an exclusive conversation with Coluna LeoDias, Luciana Santos told how she received the news of the 21-year-old actor’s new project and made her disapproval clear.

“I didn’t know, I didn’t know he was doing this OnlyFans. I found out through his girlfriend, he had already commented, but I didn’t know what it was about, I went to find out and I don’t agree”, he began.

The artist’s mother also commented on the guidelines and values ​​she taught Thomaz since he was little and said she was not proud of her son: “I know that everyone does what they think is best in life, but we really have an orientation for the children of us. It is not my orientation, I do not agree with this type of exposure, he is already a very exposed person. But he started working very small and I think his exposure was very positive, he did a lot of work and still does, for which I am very proud of him, but I don’t have this one and I don’t accept it, the world is small for both of us” , he emphasized.

Luciana told how was her conversation with her son after the news and that she used social media to expose her indignation because Thomaz is in a phase that does not listen to her: “I told him at first that never, that he would not could do that, which is against all the principles and values ​​that I passed on to him. And then he did, because he’s at a stage in his life where he’s not listening to me, he’s not taking anything I say and he’s not listening to me,” she said.

She also commented on why she decided to comment on the subject directly on the networks. “The only thing he hears today is the voice of the internet, so I went on the internet to talk. Then he listened to me, when he saw that it had an impact, when people started talking and asking, then he listened to me. Because I went to the internet and it seems that today the values ​​are more focused on numbers than other issues”, she concluded.

The actor became known for acting in the remake of “Carousel” (SBT) between 2012 and 2013, giving life to the character Daniel. Recently, Thomas also participated in the reality Record Island, from Record TV.

