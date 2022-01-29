‘I fell asleep during the descent with 400 on board’, reveals Qatar pilot – Prisma

A serious complaint made less than 10 months before the start of the FIFA World Cup calls into question much of the credibility achieved by Qatar Airways – one of the event’s sponsors – elected for the sixth consecutive time in 2021 as the best airline in the world.

In an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation – Pilots of Qatar Airways say the state-owned airline is underestimating the working hours of its pilots and ignoring complaints of fatigue – a safety breach that harms the health of employees and risks the lives of passengers.

The testimony demonstrates how abuse of workers extends even to the Gulf nation’s high-skill industries as Qatar Airways tries to minimize crew downtime.

“This is obviously a major health and safety issue for the pilots themselves – and for the people who are flying them,” said Isobel Archer of the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre.

The revelations come months before Qatar hosts its first World Cup with Qatar Airways – as the main sponsor – hoping to be football’s preferred carrier. But pilots worry about the risks fans could take, saying ultra-long flights are now operated by understaffed and exhausted teams, a pressure that has only worsened with the pandemic.

“I fell asleep during the descent with 400 passengers on board,” Erik recalled of a 20-hour flight that landed safely at the carrier’s base in Doha.

“You can’t do anything. Your body is just screaming for rest. You feel the pain inside your chest and you can’t keep your eyes open,” the first officer told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, using a pseudonym so he could speak more freely.

Erik and six other flight crew members said the airline’s work hours were exhausting them and that managers refused to give them enough rest.

Many have not even submitted fatigue reports, fearing further scrutiny from an airline that has laid off thousands of employees in the pandemic. Others said their reports were ignored or not rested to match the shift worked.

“We’re overworked and tired – but I’ve never filed a fatigue report because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” Erik said.

Fatigue is common for commercial airline pilots, according to several studies, and companies often operate Fatigue Risk Management (FRM) systems to ensure pilots don’t fly too many long-haul flights and get adequate rest at their base. .

The Thomson Reuters Foundation asked Qatar Airways whether it had noticed an increase in fatigue or related safety concerns, how it calculated work and rest hours, and whether it was taking steps to make staff more comfortable reporting fatigue.

A spokesperson said the company is engaging with employees “to ensure that the rest time and escalation needs of our flight crew team are strictly balanced with the airline’s operational requirements, especially considering the unique challenges.” faced by the global commercial aviation industry”.

The airline said it is working to implement “the most rigorous fatigue risk management program”.

In 2020, Qatar Airways announced that it would lay off one in five workers as COVID-19 reduced global demand for travel. Reduced another 27% in 2021 to reach a team of 36,700.

The airline has reduced its list of destinations to 33 cities in 2020, but has returned to more than 140 in 2021, when destinations reopened.

Pilots said that in order to manage these new flights with smaller crews, the airline was counting fewer working hours to maximize the flights it operated while technically playing by the rules.

A flight crew member’s “idle” period has no bearing on the downtime he or she earns, according to a copy of the airline’s operations manual seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

As a result, much of a long-haul flight can be considered idle, even if a pilot is on standby and supporting colleagues.

The manual states that, for fatigue mitigation, “in-flight rest does not count as flight time,” deviating from a standard calculation used by most civil aviation authorities.

“They tell the hours in a different way. Not long ago I was the ‘third driver’ on duty – my duty was to monitor the drivers at the front so I was 100% active,” said Erik.

“The flight time was one hour and 33 minutes, but the time counted was only three minutes. That’s what went for my flight limit,” he said.

Two fellow first officers logged flight hours in the first two weeks of January that exceeded 115 hours, above the 28-day 100-hour limit listed in the airline’s own handbook.

The airline said it had implemented “improved terms and conditions for hours worked” but did not provide details.

A former staff member said the job left him so tired that when he was fired last year, “it was a relief.”

“I thought, wow, I’m finally getting some rest,” he added.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, which sets the country’s airspace safety regulations, did not respond to requests for comment.

Six flight crew members said their fatigue was affecting their sleep patterns and mental health.

“It causes stress. It feels like the bucket is full now and if something happens related to work, you feel it stronger,” said a first officer, who said he had involuntarily dozed off at least 10 times, usually during descents.

“I mostly suffer from trouble sleeping. Even when I’m tired, it’s sometimes difficult to fall asleep, which creates even more fatigue. I feel so tired that I start to feel sick or drunk,” he added.

A 2018 study of fatigue among commercial pilots in the Gulf found that more than two-thirds were “severely fatigued.”

Lead researcher Tareq Aljurf said severely fatigued pilots were more likely to become depressed. Nearly 30% of respondents were at risk for obstructive sleep apnea, in which someone stops breathing intermittently during sleep.

Qatar Airways said its crew was “fully supported with a range of mental health and wellness support services”, but did not provide details.

A copy of a month-long fatigue survey conducted by the airline’s Group Safety Office in 2020 and seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation said 60% of pilots reported that their levels of fatigue and stress were affecting their sleep.

Despite the prevalence and risks of fatigue, several crew members said superiors did not take their concerns seriously.

A first officer said he had filed eight reports of fatigue after falling asleep on more than a dozen recent flights.

Three were totally rejected. An approved order gave him 24 hours of rest in Doha – after which he was scheduled for a 23-hour return flight to East Asia.

Two other crew members had all but one of their fatigue reports ignored.

Two others said they refrained from reporting fatigue because they didn’t want to risk losing their jobs.

The airline’s own 2020 fatigue survey said that more than 90% of pilots surveyed did not file a fatigue report in the past year, some due to “redundancy concerns”. Less than half were “confident about submitting security reports”.

The testimonies were particularly troubling ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November, when Qatar is expected to welcome 1.2 million tourists.

“Qatar Airways is both a sponsor and a service provider, so it is ready to make big profits from this tournament. The fact that it appears to be operating at the expense of the health and safety of its employees is really concerning,” Archer said.